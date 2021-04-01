21st Amendment Brewery Adds Distribution in Missouri

San Francisco, CA — 21st Amendment Brewery announced today its portfolio of premium craft beers will now be available in the great state of Missouri through Major Brands, the largest Missouri-based and operated distributor of premium spirits, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. Major Brands will begin distributing the iconic San Francisco brewery’s beers and hard seltzers to retail stores, restaurants, and bars on April 19, 2021. 21st Amendment Brewery is the 29th largest craft brewery in America and currently available in 33 states plus Washington DC. Major Brands will enhance the regional retail presence and draft availability in key markets in Missouri, including St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia, Jefferson City, among others.

“We’re super excited about launching Missouri with Major Brands,” says Nico Freccia, Co-Founder/COO of 21st Amendment Brewery. “Major Brands is an incredible partner and we can’t wait to work with them and bring a little California sunshine to Missouri. I am drooling thinking about the pairing of Blood Orange Brew Free! or Die IPA with a plate of Kansas City burnt ends.”

Missouri is the heart of the Midwest with its dedication to world-class Kansas City BBQ and keeping the jazz tradition alive and well at the national treasure that is the American Jazz Museum. From the Gateway Arch reaching over 600 feet high to Kansas City Chiefs and Cardinals games to blues musicians performing in the Soulard District, St. Louis is a destination burgeoning with rich culture. 21st Amendment Brewery is thrilled to introduce its beers to so many great Missouri cities.

“It is a pleasure to welcome 21st Amendment Brewery to Major Brands,” said Sue McCollum, CEO of Major Brands. “We bring a depth of knowledge of the Missouri market and an unrivaled emphasis on relationships that sets us apart in the industry. We look forward to 21st Amendment joining our rich portfolio of leading craft beer suppliers for the benefit of customers statewide.”

Masterminds of beloved fruit beers (Hell or High Watermelon Wheat, Brew Free! Or Die Blood Orange IPA), 21st Amendment welcomes 2021 with limitless innovation and discovery for its community of rabid beer fans. 21st Amendment goes big for its Anniversary year with an array of new releases: SOMA Hard Seltzer (March 2021); Moon Boots IPA in partnership with the Pink Boots Society (April 2021); Brew Free! Or Die Tropical IPA (June 2021); Tasty Double Hazy (June 2021); 21st Amendment Anniversary IPA (July 2021); 21st Amendment Hoppy Pilsner (September 2021); and new seasonal flavors of Mango and Pomegranate in the Hell or High line.

“It’s been a ‘wow’ moment this year. To think that 21 years ago we were a small brewpub just starting out on 2nd Street in the San Francisco SOMA neighborhood, where I was brewing and Nico was running the front of the house to today as we continue to reach out to craft beer fans across the country,” says Shaun O’Sullivan, Co-Founder and Brewmaster at 21st Amendment Brewery. “Both Nico and I have been fortunate to head out to Missouri, attending festivals and serving our beers in the great state of Missouri which has a fantastic beer culture and community. To finally have our beers available in the state, is quite wonderful. See you soon!” For more information, please visit: www.21st-amendment.com @21stAmendment

About Major Brands Premium Beverage Distributors

Major Brands is the largest Missouri-based and operated distributor of premium wine, spirits, beer and non-alcoholic beverages, with offices in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia and Cape Girardeau. Major Brands employs more than 600 people and serves more than 9,000 retail customers. It began operations in 1934 and remains a family business. For more information visit: majorbrands.com.

About 21st Amendment Brewery

Twenty-one years ago (established in 2000), Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood. In addition to quickly becoming one of the city’s favorite pubs, 21st Amendment began expanding beyond the Bay Area by helping to pioneer the movement to canned craft beer. Known for their witty names and delicious brews, 21st Amendment offers year-round selections, as well as seasonal offerings and their highly-anticipated limited-edition releases. Sold in 33 states plus Washington D.C., 21st Amendment produces beer in its state-of-the-art brewery headquarters in San Leandro, California and is among the top 50 craft beer brewers in America.