21st Amendment Announces Seasonal Beer Lineup

SAN FRANCISCO — 21st Amendment Brewery rings in the 2020 holiday season with two seasonal stunners ready to entice tastebuds with the sweet, mouth-puckering tartness of Hell or High Pomegranate (4.9% ABV, 12 oz. cans in 6-Packs, Draft) and special 10th Anniversary release of the annual winter spiced ale, Fireside Chat (7.9% ABV, 12 oz. cans in 6-Packs, Draft).

The beloved Hell or High Watermelon Wheat summer seasonal now has a wintertime companion for chilly nights and holiday-themed dinners with the launch of Hell or High Pomegranate. Fireside Chat cozies up close to the burning embers with aromas of chocolate malt, spices, and cocoa nibs filling the air.

The holidays will certainly be different in 2020. Families and friends will be brought together for joyous celebrations — though many will use the digital world to connect. What’s remained consistent over the past two decades is the 21st Amendment Brewery’s dedication to brewing innovative limited-edition holiday beers for people to enjoy and be a part of unforgettable memories.

For detailed beer descriptions and suggested food pairings for Hell or High Pomegranate and Fireside Chat, please read below:

Hell or High PomegranateAn iconic woman symbolizing values of freedom and inclusivity, the Statute of Liberty now graces in all her glory the Hell or High line’s packaging and cans year-round for all three offerings: Watermelon, Mango, and Pomegranate. Brewed with real pomegranates, Hell or High Pomegranate reflects the joy of the holidays with its burgundy-red color and luscious sweet/tart flavors. Hell or High Pomegranate fits snuggly into winter with notes reminiscent of cranberries and the light biscuity characters of a true handcrafted American wheat beer. At only 4.9% ABV, beer lovers can comfortably drink more than one.

Holiday Food Pairing Suggestions with Hell or High Pomegranate:Grilled Apple Brined Pork Chops; Roast Turkey with Cranberry Gravy; Roasted Winter Root Cellar Vegetables with a Honey Glaze; Pan Broiled Miso-Glazed Salmon; and Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Fireside Chat — Winter Spiced AleChristmas comes a little early every year with the much-anticipated November 2020 release of Fireside Chat. A flagship beer recipe of 21st Amendment’s San Francisco brewpub that’s evolved into an annual limited-edition winter warmer favorite, Fireside Chat is the perfect sipper at the Thanksgiving dinner table or while nestled up fireside with loved ones. Lush and flavorful cocoa nibs from TCHO Chocolate (San Francisco, Calif.) add a deep layer of texture to the beautiful malt character of eight different malts. The English-style strong ale is well-balanced by Shaun O’Sullivan’s (Co-Founder and Brewmaster, 21st Amendment Brewery) selection of spices. It’s no wonder Fireside Chat took home a Silver Medal from Great American Beer Festival, and Men’s Health magazine ranks it #1 of the “10 Best Christmas Beers 2020” (LINK).

O’Sullivan notes, “Fireside Chat has a great amber color, a toffee foam head, soft spice profile and rich chocolate flavor on the finish that most beer drinkers will enjoy. Also, the packaging features FDR having a fireside conversation with a holiday Elf. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

Holiday Food Pairing Suggestions with Fireside Chat:Hearty Beef Stew; Oven Roasted Turkey; Creamy Risotto; Apple Crumb Pie; Pumpkin Cheesecake; and Tiramisu.

Hell or High Pomegranate and Fireside Chat are available now in all 30 states where 21st Amendment distributes. For more information and to find some using our beer finder, please visit www.21st-Amendment.com.

For more information, please visit: www.21st-amendment.com @21stamendment

About 21st Amendment Brewery

Twenty years ago (established in 2000), Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood. In addition to quickly becoming one of the city’s favorite pubs, 21st Amendment began expanding beyond the Bay Area by helping to pioneer the movement to canned craft beer. Known for their witty names and delicious brews, 21st Amendment offers year-round selections, as well as seasonal offerings and their infamous “Insurrection Series” of once-in-a-while limited-edition releases. Sold in 28 states plus Washington D.C., 21st Amendment produces beer in its state-of-the-art brewery headquarters in San Leandro, California and is among the top 50 craft beer brewers in America.