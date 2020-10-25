2020 Black Tuesday to be Released to the Public On 10.27 With a Virtual Party to Follow

Orange County, CA — If you know The Bruery, chances are you’ve heard of Black Tuesday. This widely-known, small-batch, barrel-aged imperial stout rests in bourbon barrels for over a year and is released to the public just one day a year. After a resurgence of the brand in 2019, with a quick online sellout— this year’s vintage is highly anticipated and set for a bicoastal release on October 27, 2020, at 8 AM PST exclusively on TheBruery.com.

So what is Black Tuesday? First released over ten years ago, this imperial stout paved the way for the trend of high ABV, high gravity barrel-aged stouts. The complexity and strength of the beer lends itself to aging when properly stored, and tasting a vintage next to a new release of this is always a thought-provoking experience. Carefully brewed and aged in choice bourbon barrels for over a year, developing complexity and beautifully refined flavors. At first, sip, enjoy notes of crème brûlée and poached fig interlaced with hints of malted milk balls and Australian licorice— all dancing into a decadent, sophisticated fusion that’s fit to claim its own day of the week.

While The Bruery acclimates to the changing times, their approach to bringing their community together does too. This year, they will celebrate the release of 2020 Black Tuesday with a live virtual party where anyone across the world can join in on the fun. Beer lovers can find this virtual party live stream on The Bruery’s Facebook pages and Youtube channel on October 27, 2020, at 5 PM PST, hosted by Jeremy Grinkey, also known as Sour Jesus. Their founder, Patrick Rue, and their long-time friend, Chef Brooke Williamson, will also be joining in on the virtual festivities as well as other Bruers. Beer fans are encouraged to crack open this year’s version as well as vintages and variants of Black Tuesday to drink along during the 2-hour live stream. Along with the virtual celebrations— Hoarders, Reserve, and Preservation Society members, two of their most exclusive beer clubs— can enjoy access to the small-batch limited edition Black Tuesday Virtual Box, featuring six small-format cans of rare variants intended for the 2020 Black Tuesday party and available on TheBruery.com.

For local fans, The Bruery will also be throwing safe and socially distanced events at both of their tasting room locations. With their team and fans’ health as their top priority, The Bruery will be taking all the necessary safety precautions. Fans can expect 2020 Black Tuesday and other rare variants on tap with a special selection available to the public. Along with great beer, there will also be live music, incredible food trucks, and limited edition commemorative merchandise.

All the details for the 2020 Black Tuesday release and the related events can be found on TheBruery.com/bt. Make sure to sign up for their newsletter to be the first in line when Black Tuesday is unleashed.

About The Bruery & Offshoot Beer Co.

The Bruery is a craft brewery located in Orange County, CA. With over a decade of experience, The Bruery team is known for innovative and experimental beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. The Bruery also runs several beer clubs, including The Preservation Society ®, The Reserve Society ®, and The Hoarders Society ®. Offshoot Beer Co. is the hop-forward offshoot of The Bruery, bringing fun, fresh beers with California coastal flair. Enjoy same-day local delivery in Southern California or next-day express shipping across California. For more information, follow @thebruery, @thebruerydc, and @offshootbeerco or head to TheBruery.com.

For more information: https://www.thebruery.com/pages/black-tuesday