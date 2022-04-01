2 Towns Releases ‘Bigger, Badder, Bolder’ Sequel to The Bad Apple

CORVALLIS, Oregon – 2 Towns Ciderhouse is back and badder than ever with its newly released Super Bad Apple, a flagship line expansion of its ever-popular imperial-style cider, The Bad Apple. Available in stores now, Super Bad Apple is crafted with massive notes of fresh-pressed apple cider and just the right touch of sweetness that balances out this 12.5% ABV, imperial baddie.

Super Bad Apple follows a wildly successful cider, The Bad Apple, originally launched in 2010, and has become the #1 selling single-serve craft cider in the country. Well-known for its high ABV and unique oak and meadow flower honey character, The Bad Apple is most famous for its historic contribution to the cider world by being the first coined “Imperial-style” cider.

“We were trying to decide on how to position this unique, tasty, high ABV cider, and couldn’t find anything like it out on the market. So we took a page from our friends in the beer industry, and came up with ‘Imperial-style cider’, thinking that would resonate the most for our fans,” said Lee Larsen, CEO, and co-founder of 2 Towns Ciderhouse. “It’s been exciting to see this style evolve into an entire cider category now.”

Super Bad Apple continues to push the boundaries of cider by raising the ABV, adding a colossal amount of fresh-pressed apple cider, and delivering a very fruit-forward, strong apple character with the perfect amount of sweetness.

“Undoubtedly, Super Bad is super good,” says Dave Takush, head cider maker. “The Bad Apple fans will find the amped-up notes of fresh-pressed apples of Super Bad Apple layered with a touch of sweetness to be the perfect sequel to their OG fav.”

Super Bad Apple will be available in 500mL bottles, ½ bbl & bbl kegs through distributors in Oregon, Washington, California, Alaska, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Montana, Arizona, and parts of Nevada.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse, we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar or concentrates and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider.

For More Information:

