CORVALLIS, Oregon – 2 Towns Ciderhouse introduces Dark Cherry Bad Apple, an imperial-style cider crafted with Pacific Northwest cherries, meadowfoam honey, and aged on Oregon white oak, boasting a bold 10.5% ABV.

With rich notes of dark cherry, pomegranate, and raspberry, it offers a velvety smoothness and visual allure akin to garnets, perfect for pairing with Brie, spiced nuts, or butter-basted steak, promising a tantalizing journey into the darker realms of cider craftsmanship.

Available in 12 oz cans and draft, it invites both cider enthusiasts and adventurous taste explorers to embrace its bold flavors and redefine their cider experience.

For More Information:

https://2townsciderhouse.com/2024/03/07/2-towns-ciderhouse-unleashes-a-dark-delight-imperial-dark-cherry-bad-apple/