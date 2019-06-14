 2 Towns Ciderhouse Releases SeekOut Seltzer 4-Pack to Support The Pride Foundation

CORVALLIS, Ore. – 2 Towns Ciderhouse, makers of SeekOut Seltzer, is teaming up with the Pride Foundation during the months of June and July to raise awareness for the LGBTQ+ community, during a time when many communities are celebrating Pride.

2 Towns has created a custom 4-pack 16oz can wrap to celebrate the collaboration, which will be available at select grocery stores. The campaign will support Pride Foundation with a $2 donation for every case of the 4-pack 16oz and $5 per keg of Raspberry + Meyer Lemon SeekOut.

‘This is the first year we’re partnering with Pride Foundation and we’re really excited about it. We feel that our company and their organization have great similarities in ethos, and we are excited to see what can be achieved with the scholarships they provide. We hope this continues as a long-lasting partnership,” stated Scott Bugni, Director of Marketing at 2 Towns Ciderhouse.

In addition to supporting Pride Foundation directly, 2 Towns Ciderhouse and SeekOut Seltzer will also be the main cider and seltzer sponsors of the Seattle Pridefest, and will be hosting other events to support the LGBTQ+ community during the months of June and July. Watch for events near you!

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse:

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar, concentrates or artificial flavors, and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider. For more information about 2 Towns Ciderhouse, visit www.2townsciderhouse.com.

About the Pride Foundation

Our work is grounded in the simple, yet revolutionary belief every person should be able to live safely, openly, and genuinely in all the places we call home. This is the same belief that has guided our visionary leaders for more than three decades.

Pride Foundation was founded in 1985, in the midst of the HIV & AIDS crisis, by a small but courageous group of people who came together to create a source of light and hope during a period of profound darkness.

Together, we have invested more than $70 million in transformative community change in pursuit of this vision.

For more information about Pride Foundation, visit www.pridefoundation.org.