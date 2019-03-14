2 Towns Ciderhouse Releases Easy Squeezy Cider

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Released mid-February, 2 Towns Ciderhouse introduces Easy Squeezy, a pink lemonade inspired cider. Stepping into the limelight as the newest addition to the year-round line-up, Easy Squeezy combines fresh-pressed northwest apples, raspberries and Meyer lemons for a thirst-quenching citrus cider.

2 Towns Ciderhouse initially debuted this cider as Easy Peasy last summer and due to its success, has rebranded to fit into their year round offerings.

“This cider is a a great mixture of everything the West coast has to offer. We have Washington grown apples, Oregon grown raspberries, and California Meyer Lemons, “ said Lee Larsen, CEO and co-founder of 2 Towns. “We think this will really round out our year-round series.”

As we approach daylight savings with the days getting longer and the sun shining brighter, Easy Squeezy is a perfect glimpse of the coming summer. Currently it is available in cans, bottles, 1/2 bbl & 1/6 bbl kegs. 2 Towns will be including Easy Squeezy in its 12 can-variety pack alongside BrightCider, Made Marion and Pacific Pineapple. Easy Squeezy will be available to distributors throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Alaska, Idaho, Hawaii, Chicago and parts of Minnesota & Montana.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar, concentrates or artificial flavors, and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider. For more information about 2 Towns Ciderhouse, visit www.2townsciderhouse.com.