2 Towns Ciderhouse Releases 2017 Vintage Afton Field Cider

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A barrel aged beauty, the 2017 vintage of Afton Field debuted on April 27, 2019. Inspired by farmhouse ciders of long ago, Afton Field is crafted using fresh-pressed, hand-picked Wickson Crab, Newtown Pippin and other pioneer apple varieties. The juice is then barrel aged to create a classic cider that sits at 6.4% ABV. Bone dry, unfiltered and uncompromising, this farmhouse cider is wild at heart and at home on the rustic table.

“This year’s release of Afton Field is showing some very nice barrel character. We age this in Chardonnay barrels for 1 year, and the 2017 vintage is showing a nice marriage of oak, wild yeast notes, and a hint of sherbet,” said Dave Takush, 2 Towns co-founder and head cider maker. “The Afton Field is fermented in a style reminiscent of American farmhouse ciders…bone dry with complex farmhouse notes of grass, hay, and wild yeast,” he added.

So, throw open the windows at home, and tip back a glass of this delicious example of heritage cider as the spring breeze blows through your hair and your favorite record plays in the background. Nothing says Americana like a cold farmhouse cider and some classic tunes at spring time. Currently available in 375ml bottles & 1/6 bbl kegs. Afton Field will be available to distributors throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Alaska, Idaho, Hawaii, Chicago and parts of Minnesota and Montana.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar, concentrates or artificial flavors, and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider.For more information about 2 Towns Ciderhouse, visit 2townsciderhouse.com.