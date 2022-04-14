2 Towns Ciderhouse Partners with Johnson Brothers to Distribute Craft Cider to the Hoosier State

CORVALLIS, Oregon – 2 Towns Ciderhouse announces distribution in the state of Indiana through their partnership with Johnson Brothers. Working together since 2021, Indiana is the 2nd state that the craft beverage producer has partnered with Johnson Brothers to distribute PNW craft cider. Hitting stores immediately, 2 Towns Ciderhouse will now be available in the entire state of Indiana.

2 Towns Ciderhouse launched in Corvallis, Oregon, in 2010 with two flagship ciders, and has quickly grown to become the 3rd largest cider brand in the country by sales and the largest independently owned. The company has achieved this national position and grown its brand to one of the most diverse and award-winning craft cider lineups in the industry all within a small distribution footprint.

As a core value, 2 Towns is committed to making true craft cider with fresh-pressed Northwest apples, no added sugars, and no shortcuts. The company has applied the same innovative spirit to beverages beyond cider as well, launching “Seek Out” hard seltzer, “Nectar Creek” mead, and most recently “Craftwell Cocktails,” a new brand of canned cocktails.

In addition to South Dakota retailers, Indiana retailers will now have access to the full lineup of flagship craft ciders, including Cosmic Crisp®, BrightCider, Made Marion, Pacific Pineapple, and Variety Packs. These brands will be available initially in cans.

“It has been great to be working with Johnson Brothers in South Dakota and we are now excited to be extending our partnership with Johnson brothers to bring our craft beverages to the wonderful state of Indiana.” said Nels Jewell-Larsen, co-owner and vice president of business development for 2 Towns.

“We are excited to continue partnering with 2 Towns Ciderhouse to bring craft cider to thirsty Hoosiers,” said Jeff Crabill, spirits director, Johnson Brothers. “The market for craft cider in Indiana is substantially growing and we are pleased to meet this need with the 2 Towns Ciderhouse flagship line.”

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar or concentrates and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider.

About Johnson Brothers

Johnson Brothers is a family-owned wine, spirits, and beer distributor with headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota. The company has been providing world-class service to customers throughout the United States since 1953 and will now have operations in 21 states.

