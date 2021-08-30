2 Towns Ciderhouse Introduces Strawberry Lemonade Cider in 19.2 oz Cans

CORVALLIS, Oregon – 2 Towns Ciderhouse introduces Strawberade, strawberry lemonade cider in tall 19.2oz cans this week.

“This juicy strawberry cider has such a big quenching flavor profile, all packed into this equally big can,” says Dave Takush, head cider maker, “It’s not quite big enough for a victory Straberade shower, but it’s such a win, you might be tempted. ”

Strawberade packs the best of the west into every sip. Juicy, West Coast strawberries and tangy, California Meyer lemons blend perfectly with NW apples to make a pink lemonade cider that will have you living your zest life!

Both Strawberade and OutCider will be 2 Towns’ first products to be packaged in the single serve 19.2oz format.

Specs

6.5% ABV | Strawberry Lemonade Cider

Made with west coast strawberries, California Meyer Lemons, hibiscus s & NW Apples

Aromatics

Fresh strawberry, light citrus and floral hints.

Flavor, Body & Finish

Grown up strawberry lemonade.

Pink hue from whole hibiscus flowers and fresh-pressed strawberry juice.

Fruit forward, floral aroma, juicy strawberry profile with a citrus kiss.

Pairings

Grilled pesto chicken

Chips and guacamole

Zucchini and chèvre tarte

Strawberade will be available in 19.2oz cans, ½ bbl & ? bbl kegs through distributors in Oregon, Washington, California, Alaska, Idaho, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, Montana, and Arizona.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any refined sugar or concentrates and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider.

For More Information:

https://2townsciderhouse.com