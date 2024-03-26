2 Towns Ciderhouse Announces TeaREX Peach, the Newest Addition to Their Hard Tea Lineup

TeaREX Killer Tea introduces Peach, a fierce addition to the hard tea lineup, boasting a bold flavor profile with an 8% ABV. Packaged in Jurassic-sized 19.2 oz cans, Peach combines the finest black tea, PNW honey, and ripe peaches for a roarsome taste experience.

Crafted in the Pacific Northwest, TeaREX offers a refined yet crushable option for tea enthusiasts seeking a higher ABV beverage with a dino-mite twist.

For More Information:

https://2townsciderhouse.com/2024/03/21/introducing-tearex-killer-teatm-peach-a-ferociously-delicious-19-2-oz-addition-to-the-hard-tea-realm/