2 Town Ciderhouse Releases Camp Clementine Cider

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Released April 22, Camp Clementine is the latest entry to the 2 Towns’ Limited Release lineup. Crafted with Northwest apples, California clementines and Maracuyá passionfruit, this cider is ready to awaken your taste buds to the delight of summer.

At 5.5 percent ABV, this is a true summer session cider. “I haven’t felt this level of anticipation about a cider in a while…this is more exciting than going to summer camp!” stated Dave Takush, 2 Towns co-founder and head cidermaker. “The California clementines are outrageously floral and juicy… and the passion fruit adds a wonderful tropical kiss. This is going to be one to remember!”

Sip Camp Clementine while you settle down around the fire and reminisce about your childhood camp days. Currently available in 500ml bottles, 1/2 bbl & 1/6 bbl kegs, Camp Clementine will be available to distributors throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Alaska, Idaho, Hawaii, Chicago and parts of Minnesota and Montana.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar, concentrates or artificial flavors and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider. For more information about 2 Towns Ciderhouse, visit www.2townsciderhouse.com.