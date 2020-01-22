18th Street Brewery to Open Indianapolis Location

Indianapolis, Ind. — The award-winning 18th Street Brewery is opening its first location in Indianapolis on February 1st. The new taproom at 2829 East 10th Street serves as the third location for the company and their first outside of Lake County. Founder and President Drew Fox said, “We’re thrilled to be a part of the growing city of Indianapolis. We’ve always been fans of Indy and have wanted to open a location down here for sometime.”

Located just off the intersection of 10th and Rural Street, this cozy taproom will boast 20 different taps including 18th Street and Sour Note beers, as well as local cider and coffee options. Beers made exclusively for Indy will also be available in the coming months. A limited and rotating food menu will include unique tacos and burritos using the freshest ingredients possible. “We’re looking forward to using local purveyors that we haven’t used at our other locations,” Fox said. There will also be carryout beer available for purchase.

18th Street’s Hammond Brewpub won USA Today’s Best Brewpub in America last year, and their original Gary Taproom has been open since 2013. “We want to provide an elevated craft beer experience for our Indianapolis fans. We sold our first keg to La Margarita and we’ve had strong support from Indy since our inception,” Fox continued. After spending four years researching locations around the state, Fox says they chose this location because of Indy’s rich brewing community and the potential to grow with their new neighborhood. This location adds to the growing list of new 10th Street destinations including Mayfair Taproom, 10th Street Diner, and Jon Brooks’ Beholder. “We can’t wait to begin working with our neighbors at the NEAR group and others to continue the growth of the Near East Side of Indy,” he said.

Updates and details regarding the grand opening can be found on the new location’s pages at @18thstreetindy on Instagram and Facebook.