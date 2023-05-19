1820 Brewing Begins Expansion of Product Line, Releases New Vienna Lager

PORTLAND, Maine— 1820 Brewing, Portland’s premier non-alcoholic (NA) craft brewery, announced the first in a series of new beer releases designed to offer consumers more options.

Inspired by the Vienna Lager style, ‘Vienna Suite’ is full of character while staying balanced and drinkable. The light amber color comes from rich Vienna and Munich malts, which add to the bready, toasty malt backbone. It is blended with Noble hops for a low bitterness and hint of floral, spicy hop aroma. A perfect beer, light and flavorful, with none of the alcohol.

“We launched late in 2022 with an original offering of an IPA, an APA, a stout, a blonde ale, and a raspberry tart ale,” said Alan Lapoint, co-founder of 1820 Brewing. “We knew from the beginning that we wanted customers to have plenty of options, because what we saw in the NA space, broadly, was a lack of choices for consumers. We addressed that problem immediately by offering 4 of our 5 beers in a mix pack, and now we’re building on that demand for variety.”

Although 1820 Brewing is less than a year old, husband and wife co-owners Alan and Robin Lapoint bring plenty of experience to the table. In addition to owning the Strainrite Companies, a global leader in the liquid filtration and purification serving the beverage industries, the Lapoints also own and manage Geary Brewing Company, New England’s first craft brewery celebrating forty years of business this year. 1820 was started in an effort to fill a growing need for consumers to explore quality NA beer.

“The entire idea behind 1820 is to provide people with a beverage choice that fits their lifestyle without asking them to sacrifice on quality,” said Robin Lapoint, co-founder of 1820 Brewing. “We felt that expanding the product line to include beers that aren’t typically found in an NA format really aligned with our overall mission and we’re excited to hear what people think of the new beer.”

Vienna Suite will be available starting in early May. A Witbier is slated for a June release, with a Red Ale expected in August. Each new release honors a more traditional style of beer that is rarely available to consumers in an NA format.

About 1820 Brewing Company

Founded by husband and wife team Alan and Robin Lapoint, 1820 Brewing is Maine’s premier non-alcoholic beverage line, dedicated to giving customers an alternative option that fits each individual’s lifestyle. 1820 is committed to sustainability. In an effort to lessen their CO2 output, they rely on the use of nitrogen for numerous brewing operations, which in less than a year reduced their reliance on CO2 by 30%. They also use 100% wind energy to power their brewing operations, and donate all spent grain to local farms for feed and fertilizer. They are proud to call Maine home, and do their best to act as stewards for the state’s beautiful natural resources and incredible water source.

For More Information:

https://www.1820brewing.com/