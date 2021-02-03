10th Annual New York International Beer Competition Going Virtual

The 10th Annual New York International Beer Competition (NYIBC) will be going VIRTUAL this year. In its 10th year, the trade buyer only international competition will be judging Beer, Cider, Mead and Hard Seltzer.

What separates the NYIBC from other competition is that all of our judges are real trade buyers judging as if buying for their business by its category and actual price.

The competition is open to all commercially produced beer, cider, mead and hard seltzer. You do not have to be sold in New York or the USA to submit.

Winners receive the following:

2″ physical medal

Digital medal image to use in marketing and pos

Option to buy stickers and stickers license for bottles & packaging

winners list shared with our media partners

top winners showcased on the Alcohol Professor

You may submit now and the virtual competition begins the weekend of Feb 20-21st. For more information: https://nyibeercompetition.com/