Portland Cider Co. Donates $12,500 to Hunger-Free Oregon

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Portland Cider Co. has made a donation of $12,500 to Hunger-Free Schools, an initiative of Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon that is committed to actively working to end hunger by connecting people to food and nutrition programs, raising awareness about hunger, and advocating for systemic changes. The money was raised through sales of Portland Cider Co.’s 5th annual PDX Community Cider, which was made from donated edible quality apples, fruits and berries from neighborhoods in the Portland metropolitan area.

“We are incredibly proud to be able to give a sizeable donation to such a worthy cause that is helping so many during a very difficult time,” said Lynda Parrish, Portland Cider Co. CEO. “Our team is grateful to all the community members who annually gather and donate their fallen fruit—it’s because of them that this project is not only possible, but also successful.”

Portland Cider Co. collected over 1,000 bushels—or 40,000 pounds—of fallen fruit between July and September of 2020. The company canned the 2020 blend for the first time, making it available in 12-ounce six-packs and 19.2-ounce single cans. Portland Cider pledged 10% of the gross proceeds of the cider’s sales—in both package formats and draft in the pubs—to Hunger-Free Schools. Additionally, Portland Cider Co. donated $2 from every case of all Portland Cider Co. six-packs sold in October.

“We are so grateful to Portland Cider Co. and all the people who provided fruit for this unique project,” said Annie Kirschner, Executive Director of Hunger-Free Oregon. “This donation is especially significant during the pandemic, which has doubled the number of people experiencing hunger in our state. Many school districts turned to us for emergency grant funding and help navigating how to feed students during school closures as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, so this gift couldn’t have come at a better time. We have a lot of work ahead to ensure schools and families have what they need to be hunger free.”

The PDX Community Cider program is an annual fruit drive that takes place every July through September when the fruit is ripe. Learn more at PortlandCider.com/HungerFreeKids and make a plan to donate fallen fruit for the project this summer.About Portland Cider CompanyPortland Cider Company was founded in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British ex-pats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. One of Oregon's longest operating independent cider producers, Portland Cider has two taproom locations: the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd. and the Clackamas Taproom and Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F. Since its opening, the cidery has won more than 100 awards for its products and taprooms, including being named Best Cider House and Best Cidery in Portland.

