Great Notion to Release Reparations Beer in Support of HR-40

PORTLAND, Ore. — Great Notion (GN), the brewery known for hazy, fruit-forward IPAs and “culinary-inspired” sours and stouts, is planning to release a new beer called REPARATIONS. The Imperial Stout will be released the weekend of November 20th on GN’s mobile app with 100% of the proceeds donated towards The National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC) in support of bill HR-40.

Great Notion aims to create more awareness for the Reparations movement and help with the common commitment to fight for reparatory justice, compensation and restoration of African American communities that were plundered by historical crimes of slavery, segregation and colonialism.

Co-Founder and Co-Head Brewer James Dugan dreamed this beer up “with the intention not only to raise money, but raise awareness of the Reparations movement. Our goal is to help educate, motivate, and build grassroots support about bill HR-40, which establishes a commission to evaluate reparation proposals for African Americans. It’s time we acknowledge our wrong doings and start healing ourselves as a nation and brewing REPARATIONS is part of that process for us.

“Inspired by the success of the Black is Beautiful Beer from Weathered Souls, Great Notion would like to invite other breweries to join the Reparations Movement and brew their own version of REPARATIONS. More information can be found at reparationsbeer.com.

“NAARC’s Preliminary 10 Point Reparations Program lays out a foundation to guide the struggle for Reparations for People of African Descent in the U.S.” says Dr. Ron Daniels, Convener, National African American Reparations Commission. “We are proud to partner with socially-conscious entrepreneurs like Great Notion for this unique way to educate people of good will about reparations and the need for reparatory Justice for African Americans.”NAARC’s 10 Point Plan consists of:

1. A Formal Apology and Establishment of a MAAFA/African Holocaust Institute

2. The Right of Repatriation and Creation of an African Knowledge Program

3. The Right to Land for Social and Economic Development

4. Funds for Cooperative Enterprises and Socially Responsible Entrepreneurial Development

5. Resources for the Health, Wellness and Healing of Black Families and Communities

6. Education for Community Development and Empowerment

7. Affordable Housing for Healthy Black Communities and Wealth Generation

8. Strengthening Black America’s Information and Communications Infrastructure

9. Preserving Black Sacred Sites and Monuments

10. Repairing the Damages of the “Criminal Injustice System”

ABOUT NAARC and IBW21

Institute of the Black World 21st Century (IBW) is a progressive, African centered, action-orientedResource Center dedicated to empowering people of African descent and marginalized communities.As the administrator for the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC), IBW has emerged as a leading organization within the U.S. and global reparations movements. NAARC has devised a 10 Point Reparations Program and is a stanch support of HR-40, the Congressional Bill that would establish a National Commission to study reparations proposals for African Americans. Visitibw21.org/naarc for more info.

ABOUT GREAT NOTION

Great Notion (GNB) is a brewery started by three friends and neighbors in Portland, OR that offers hazy, fruit-forward IPAs and “culinary-inspired” sours & stouts sold directly to customers through a creative new mobile app. GN has won numerous Gold and Silver medals, including accolades atWorld Beer Cup, GABF, Best of Craft Beer Awards, and Oregon Beer Awards, as well as the 2018 #1IPA in America from Paste Magazine. GN has 5 taprooms in the Pacific Northwest:@greatnotionalberta , @greatnotionnw and @greatnotionbeaverton in Portland and @greatnotionballard (opening December 2020) and @greatnotiongeorgetown in Seattle. Please visit @greatnotion to download the GN mobile app and for more information.