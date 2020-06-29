DSSOLVR Now Available on Tavour

Asheville, N.C. — DSSOLVR opened the doors to their funky, brick and steel taproom on Friday the 13th of December, 2019, they already had hordes of fans clamoring for their beers. Everything from their Eye Superior Eye IPA to their Thank You for Existing Kolsch got sucked down by thirsty locals!

The brewery is so sought after, they quickly started working with online retailer Tavour to reach fans from coast to coast. They’re one of the youngest breweries ever featured on the app-based platform!

Why all the fuss over such a new brewery?

First off, co-founder and brewmaster Vince Tursi spent 10 years refining his brewery plan — from beer recipes to decor — before opening the brewery, and he didn’t waste a minute of that time.

He sharpened his skills for two years as the Head of Brewery Operations at the famed Burial Beer Company. And, that was after spending time as a brewer at the beloved Lord Hobo Brewing Company in Massachusetts, where he helped develop recipes for their award-winning Hazy IPAs.

That’s not all: for over a year before the grand opening, Vince used his brewing connections to release a string of collaborations with breweries all over the country. For the first time, beer drinkers saw the DSSOLVR name alongside the likes of J. Wakefield, Southern Grist, Hoof Hearted, Resident Culture, and Foundation.

That’s why local fans practically knocked down DSSOLVR’s doors on opening day, and beer aficionados from sea to shining sea scoured trade forums like BeerXChange for cans. Everyone wanted a taste!

Now that these sought-after brews are available through Tavour, folks all across the USA can finally get a sip of DSSOLVR.