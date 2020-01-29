Arryved Posts Triple Digit Growth For Third Consecutive Year

BOULDER, Colo.– Skyrocketing craft beverage-focused POS startup Arryved continues to carve a unique path and deliver a sea change of innovation and progress to the POS industry – an industry often viewed by clients as sluggish, indistinguishable, and a necessary evil. As evidenced by their rapid growth from a few dozen customers in 2017, to several hundred in 2019 word of the four-year old startup’s ability to deliver on their promises of elevated guest experiences, happier staff, and increased business efficiency and profitability, is spreading fast. Entering just their fourth year, with over 500 active and ongoing implementations, Arryved continues to cement its reputation as a proven and innovative rising star in the industry.

“Hospitality businesses thrive on their ability to deliver consistently elevated guest experiences,” said Arryved President and CGO, Nancy Trigg. “The level of competition in the craft beverage service industry is higher than ever before and maintaining this level of service while providing a flexible platform that reliably supports quick change is critical for our customers.”

The foundation of the platform is based around a shift from Point of Sale to Point of Service – a system focused on the needs of patrons and the people serving them:

For consumers this translates to ease and flexibility in ordering, expedited service, and custom-tailored offerings and suggestions.

For staff this means building relationships with guests, working seamlessly as a team, and increased ordering flexibility and accuracy.

For business owners it equates to greater insight on quickly changing consumer tastes and trends, reduced waste in liquid and materials, improved labor costs, increased staff retention, ease of implementation, and flexibility to change and scale without interruption.

The platform’s flexibility and diverse offerings have proven successful across a broad base of customers from craft breweries to cideries, distilleries to wineries, brewpubs to non-brewery taprooms, and beyond. “Our customers deserve as much credit for our success as we do,” Trigg shared. “Since day one our approach has been entirely collaborative. Our customers have, and will always, play a huge part in our development. We are as proud and grateful for the praise we’ve received from them as we are about our product itself.”

The team at Arryved is comprised of self-labeled tech and beer geeks with years of experience at all levels of the craft beverage service industry. Prior to joining the company, most employees can remember a time of sharing post-shift drinks while commiserating about the shortcomings of their POS system, not to mention painful memories of software transitions and implementations.

Because of these shared frustrations Arryved employees appreciate the critical role, and high value, of knowledgeable and responsive customer support and success teams. Likewise, their empathy with customer’s frustrations about other POS systems is real, authentic, and a driving force in their quest to deliver a sterling level of service and unprecedented innovation in their products.

Their passion for, and understanding of, the craft beverage service industry is unquestioned, but if you ask them, they prefer to let their customers speak on their behalf:

“With Arryved we have gained immeasurable progress in service efficiency, which ultimately creates greater opportunities for heightened levels of hospitality. The convenience and flexibility the platform delivers allows the staff to spend more time at their tables connecting and building relationships with our guests,” said Ray Decker, Avery Brewing Company.

“It’s such a big difference. We went from not being able to tell who comped or what they sold, no labor, operations, or depletion data to now being able to track and analyze everything,” said Martha Sproull, Terrapin Beer Company.

“The time, effort, and patience that was put in by everyone on the Arryved team, along with the functionality of the system itself, made choosing Arryved a no brainer,” said Natalie Gula, Left Hand Brewing Company.

About Arryved

Founded in 2016, Boulder, CO based Arryved, Inc. is a point-of-service based software company specializing in the craft beverage service industry: breweries, cideries, distilleries, wineries, brewpubs, and non-brewery taprooms. In four short years we’ve grown from being an idea on a taproom coaster, to a revered platform serving hundreds of satisfied accounts. We’re a team of tech geeks with relentless passion for, and extensive experience in, the craft beverage industry as both employees and consumers. Our goal is simple: deliver a flexible, reliable, team-centric platform that puts service first in every way. Evolve the archaic Point of Sale system from being a much-maligned obstacle into a flexible Point of Service tool that elevates guest experiences, fosters enhanced server relationships, and provides owners and managers with robust and easily digestible insight to make informed decisions. For more information visit www.arryved.com.

For More Information: arryved.com