Zymurgy Magazine Announces the Best Beers in America for 2020

BOULDER, Colo. — Zymurgy magazine, the publication of the American Homebrewers Association® (AHA), today announced the winners of the 18th annual Best Beers in America survey. The association’s members—homebrewers with some of the most discerning palates in the country—passionately voted for their favorite commercial beers and breweries.

Two Hearted Ale from Bell’s Brewery, in Comstock, Mich., was named champion for the fourth consecutive year. In a year of surprises, AHA members’ refined palates remain consistent, yet discerning with new beers joining the top ranks. The annual Best Beers in America results are a time to brew a batch and raise a glass in celebration of the most beloved beers.

“It is a huge accomplishment for breweries to earn a spot in Zymurgy’s Best Beers in America, where the winners are selected by homebrewers who appreciate the effort and creativity that goes into each beer,” said Dave Carpenter, Zymurgy editor, American Homebrewers Association. “Congratulations to this year’s winners on their exceptional brewing talents and outstanding flavors.”

“Being honored with this again, is beyond words. With the year we’ve all had, this is a huge win we can all celebrate. To my staff, to our partners, to the homebrewers, to everyone who celebrates this beer; thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Said Larry Bell, Bell’s President and Founder.

Top Ranked Beers (T indicates tie; *indicates small and independent craft brewer):

1. Bell’s Two Hearted Ale*

2. Russian River Pliny the Elder*

3. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale*

4. The Alchemist Heady Topper*

5. Bell’s Hopslam*

6. Three Floyds Zombie Dust*

T7. Boulevard Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale*

T7. Founders Kentucky Breakfast Stout

9. Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA *

10. North Coast Old Rasputin*

Top Ranked Breweries (T indicates tie; *indicates small and independent craft brewer):

1. Bell’s Brewery, Comstock, Mich.*

2. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, Calif. and Mills River, N.C.*

3. Russian River Brewing Co., Santa Rosa and Windsor, Calif.*

4. Founders Brewing Co., Grand Rapids, Mich.

5. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, Del.*

6. Tree House Brewing Co., Charlton, Mass.*

7. Deschutes Brewery, Bend, Ore.*

8. The Alchemist, Stowe, Vt.*

9. New Belgium Brewing Co., Fort Collins, Colo.

T10. Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Paso Robles, Calif.*

T10. Stone Brewing, Escondido, Calif.*

The complete list of Zymurgy’s “Best Beers in America,” top ranked breweries, results by state, and recipes for the winners are available at HomebrewersAssociation.org.

For beer lovers interested in replicating some of the winning beers at home, the AHA provides clone recipes in Zymurgy and on their website. Monthly memberships start at $3.99/month and annual members at $49/year, members receive unlimited access to medal-winning recipes, a Zymurgy subscription, money-saving discounts, and more.

About the American Homebrewers Association

The American Homebrewers Association (AHA) has worked on behalf of the homebrewing community since 1978 and celebrates a membership of more than 40,000 homebrewers. The American Homebrewers Association organizes events including Homebrew Con™ and the National Homebrew Competition. The AHA also publishes Zymurgy® magazine for homebrewers and beer lovers, and offers money-saving deals and recipes via the Brew Guru® mobile app. The AHA is part of the Brewers Association (BA), whose independent craft brewer seal is a widely adopted symbol that differentiates beers by small and independent craft brewers. The BA’s Brewers Publications® division is the leading publisher of contemporary and relevant brewing literature for today’s craft brewers and homebrewers. Beer lovers and anyone interested in making their own beer are invited to learn more at HomebrewersAssociation.org. Follow the AHA on Twitter, and join us on Facebook and Instagram.

