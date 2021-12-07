Zupan’s Markets Partners with Ferment Brewing for 17th Installment in Farm-to-Market Series

HOOD RIVER, Oregon – Zupan’s Markets has partnered with Hood River’s Ferment Brewing Co. to develop the 17th beer in its Farm-to-Market lineup. Named ‘Whack & Peel Farm-to-Market Stout,’ this beer is a nod to the traditional holiday chocolate oranges. With a nose of rich roasted malts, distinct aromas of rum barrel, and a dance of orange peel from Spain, Haiti and Paraguay, this beer is well-suited for the cozier months.

“We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Ferment again for the 17th installment in our Farm-to-Market series,” said Zupan’s Markets President and CEO Mike Zupan. “Dan’s unique scientific approach to his beers continues to produce delicious results, and we think this stout is the perfect way to warm customers on brisk autumn days.”

The Whack & Peel Farm-to-Market Stout is available at all three Zupan’s Markets locations in a 500ml glass bottle for $14.99.

“Zupan’s Markets continue to be incredible supporters of Oregon’s craft breweries, and it has been awesome to work with them in creating another delicious stout,” said Ferment Brewmaster Dan Peterson. “This beer is aged in rum barrels and is rich, creamy, bold, and surprisingly versatile, the perfect addition going into these fall and winter months.” Farm to Market Beer Profile:

ABV: 11% Tasting Notes: Upon tasting, notes of dark, winey chocolate, leather, blackstrap molasses and oak build and give way to warm citrus oils in a prolonged finish. Pairs well with fires on cold nights, time shared with family and friends after a good meal, and contemplation of goodness in the world.

About Ferment Brewing Co.

Ferment is a modern brewery that fuses traditional farmhouse techniques with a forward-thinking scientific approach. Born out of an appreciation for the art of fermentation, Ferment offers a unique family of beers and kombuchas that tap the wild terrain of the Columbia River Gorge for inspiration and foraged ingredients.

About Zupan’s Markets

Founded by John Zupan in 1975, Zupan’s Markets is a local and family-owned gourmet market that has served Portland’s food-loving community for more than 40 years. Zupan’s Markets has three locations in Portland and Lake Oswego that focus on quality, selling everything from the best meats and wines to the freshest produce, baked goods, gourmet deli products, specialty foods, flowers and more, always emphasizing locally-sourced, artisan products when possible.

For More Information:

https://www.fermentbrewing.com/