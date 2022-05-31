Zupan’s Markets Kicks off the Season with Taste of Summer Event and Release of Farm-to-Market Mega Mammoth Imperial IPA

PORTLAND, Oregon – In celebration of the start of summer, Zupan’s Markets has announced two delicious happenings, including the Taste of Summer event and release of the 19th beer in its Farm-to-Market lineup. The Taste of Summer event will take place Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all three Zupan’s locations and will feature a sampling fest of the market’s favorite summer eats and treats.

Partnering with Portland’s Laurelwood Brewing to develop the new Mega Mammoth Imperial IPA, the latest Farm-to-Market release is brewed with a classic hop profile of Simcoe, Cascade, and Mosaic with a new Sultana hop twist, giving this old-school style IPA big notes of tropical pineapple and oranges. This beer finishes dank, with beautiful dryness and piney notes to balance out the fruit, the perfect brew to sip on a warm and sunny summer day.

“We are excited to be celebrating Laurelwood Brewing’s 21st birthday with this collaboration, creating a beer that is very special to me as I spent more than 10 years with them prior to my role at Zupan’s Markets,” says Burnside store director and creator of the Farm-to-Market program, Micah Bell. “This Imperial IPA was brewed with nostalgia in mind, combining some of my favorite IPA recipes that LBC has brewed over the past two-plus decades.”

This exclusive IPA is currently on shelves at all three Zupan’s Markets locations. The beer is sold in single 16 oz cans for $4.99 or a 4-pack for $17.99.

“We are so fortunate to partner with Zupan’s on this Farm-to-Market beer”, said Mike DeKalb, founder of Laurelwood Brewing. “In a time where innovation is king, we’re excited to have the opportunity to draw inspiration from our Northwest roots and from great beers we’ve brewed over our 21 years.”

Farm to Market Beer Profile: 9% ABV

Hops: Simcoe, Cascade, Mosaic, and Sultana

Tasting Notes: Tropical pineapple, oranges

Food Pairing Notes: Fully Loaded Hot Dogs, Mesquite BBQ Chicken, Fire-Roasted Veggie Kabobs, Corn Salad

About Laurelwood Brewing Co.

Laurelwood is a family owned brewery that creates some of the most recognized regional craft beers. Owners Mike De Kalb and Cathy Woo-De Kalb founded Laurelwood in 2001 with a goal of providing fine food and handcrafted beer. Laurelwood’s product line is known for its creativity and quality therefore winning many national and international beer awards. Laurelwood’s handcrafted beers can be found on draft and in bottles throughout Oregon and Washington.

About Zupan’s Markets

Founded by John Zupan in 1975, Zupan’s Markets is a local and family-owned gourmet market that has served Portland’s food-loving community for more than 40 years. Zupan’s Markets has three locations that focus on quality, selling everything from the best meats and wines to the freshest produce, baked goods, gourmet deli products, specialty foods, flowers and more, always emphasizing locally-sourced, artisan products when possible.

For More Information:

https://www.laurelwoodbrewpub.com