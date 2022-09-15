Zupan’s Farm to Market Wayfinder 2022 Release

PORTLAND, Oregon – Zupan’s Markets has partnered with Portland’s Wayfinder Beer to develop the 20th beer in their Farm-to-Market lineup: Festbier, a crisp-bodied, golden malted lager. This take on a classic Oktoberfest beer is lightly golden, strong and incredibly sessionable. As a Wiesn beer, this Festbier is more like a strong Export Helles than a traditional Marzenbier.

“Zupan’s Markets is so excited to welcome Wayfinder Beer’s Festbier to our Farm-to-Market lineup,” said Zupan’s Markets President and CEO Mike Zupan. “It’s a beautiful and classic style that pairs well with all foods, especially soft pretzels, sausages and other fall fare.”

This crisp lager is currently on shelves at all three Zupan’s Markets locations as well as on tap at Wayfinder Beer’s pub at 304 SE 2nd Avenue in Portland. The beer is sold in single 16 oz cans for $4.99 or a 4-pack for $17.49.

“We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Zupan’s to offer our golden, smooth, malty Oktoberfest Wiesn-style lager”, said Kevin Davey, Brewmaster at Wayfinder Beer. “This incredibly sessionable beer is a great way to enjoy the traditional atmosphere of a German beer festival from the comfort of your own home.”

Farm to Market Beer Profile: ABV 5.7%, IBU 28

Tasting Notes: Crisp-bodied, lightly golden, malted

Food Pairing Notes: Complements a wide range of cuisine, and pairs well with freshly baked pretzels with mustard or Bavarian beer cheese; bratwurst, kielbasa or cheddar link.

About Wayfinder Beer

Wayfinder Beer is a lager-centric brewery that combines old and new school lager techniques to push the envelope of what lager can be. The founders of Wayfinder, lager fanatics themselves and

proselytizers of cool fermentation, installed a dedicated decoction vessel to achieve malt complexities otherwise unattainable. While rewriting the definition of lager for the next generation of craft beer enthusiasts, they are bringing with it the traditions of Europe and America’s favorite beer.

About Zupan’s Markets

Founded by John Zupan in 1975, Zupan’s Markets is a local and family-owned gourmet market that has served Portland’s food-loving community for more than 40 years. Zupan’s Markets has three locations that focus on quality, selling everything from the best meats and wines to the freshest produce, baked

goods, gourmet deli products, specialty foods, flowers and more, always emphasizing locally-sourced, artisan products when possible.

For More Information:

https://www.wayfinder.beer