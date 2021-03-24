Zipline Brewing Expands Distribution to Nashville

Lincoln, Nebraska — Zipline Brewing is pleased to announce it will commence distribution in the greater Nashville metro on April 1, 2021. Zipline will work with Bounty Beverage to deliver limited releases of select products tailored to the tastes of the Volunteer State.

“It’s a great match for us,” said Tom Wilmoth, one of Zipline’s founders, when discussing the Nashville market. “It’s a highly mature craft market with great local breweries, an appreciation for variety, eagerness to explore new things, and room to grow in a post-Covid world.”

As for Zipline’s alignment with Bounty, “We share a common vision with the Bounty Team on how to serve the market by focusing on premium, innovative brands while also getting our easy drinking portfolio into circulation,” Wilmoth said. “We’re very much looking forward to sharing a few pints with Nashville craft fans.”

 

About Zipline Brewing Company

Zipline Brewing Company crafts high quality artisan ales and lagers with precision in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our approach is clean, simple, and direct to help you focus your energy on enjoying our beers and sharing with friends. For more, visit ziplinebrewing.com or follow us on facebook.com/ZiplineBrewing, twitter.com/ziplinebrewing and instagram.com/ziplinebrewing.

 

About Bounty Beverage

Born out of passion for better beer, Bounty is the only 100% American craft distributor in Tennessee. Founded in 2010 by one guy and a truck, Bounty now employs 30 passionate team members, but maintains the ‘little guy’ approach. Customer service, education, and desire to be better drives the Bounty ethos. Knowledge for our stakeholders, disrupting the market, and helping consumers discover new choice and selection in beer is the Bounty way.

For more information: https://ziplinebrewing.com/

