Zeeks Pizza Opening Up Shop In Bellingham, WA Featuring Local Beers On Tap

Bellingham, Washington – Zeeks Pizza Bellingham is set to open to the public on May 29th. Located at 2416 Meridian St., Zeeks Pizza Bellingham will be the first Zeeks location in Whatcom County and nineteenth overall. The newest addition to the Fountain District, Zeeks Pizza Bellingham is locally owned by Matt Stotts, Julie Stotts, Brady Scott and Cindy Scott, operating under the name Fountain Pyze, LLC.

The Fountain District restaurant will feature one of the most noteworthy beer line-ups in the Northwest and one that celebrates beers and ciders brewed in and around Bellingham. Zeeks has long partnered and collaborated with Bellingham breweries, and eight of the seventeen initial taps will feature local producers including Aslan Brewing Co., Chuckanut Brewery, Kulshan Brewing Co., Lost Giants Cider Company, Otherlands Beer, Stemma Brewing Company, Structures Brewing and Wander Brewing. It will also feature the newly released Steller’s Jay, a crisp dry-hopped lager brewed by Zeeks in collaboration with Black Raven Brewing built for summer beer quenching. Steller’s Jay was named by Zeeks Pizza Bellingham owner Julie Stotts and the beer celebrates women entrepreneurs in the Zeeks system including Stotts and Cindy Scott.

The entire Zeeks Pizza Bellingham tap line-up will be available for delivery in growlers and crowlers. Its extensive bottle shop will also be available for delivery. Like Zeeks’ tap list, the bottle shop features the best and brightest in Pacific Northwest beer and cider along with Washington wines, and local hard seltzer. Zeeks two most renowned collaboration beers are the headliners. Reuben’s Hop Tropic NW IPA and Urban Family’s Zeek & Destroy IIPA have a cult following in the Northwest and are the only two beers available year-round at Zeeks. Zeeks Pizza Bellingham’s delivery area will include most of Bellingham and by Washington State law food must be purchased to get alcohol delivered.

“We have been huge fans and advocates for Bellingham beer for a long time. I can’t think of a better beer city than Bellingham for Zeeks to be a part of, and we aim to keep the beer dollars as local as possible. We could not be more psyched to be a part of the community” says Tommy Brooks, the Director of Zeeks’ beverage program.

Zeeks Pizza Bellingham will have an indoor dining capacity of 194 people including 92 seats in the over 21 bar area. Zeeks Pizza Bellingham will follow Washington State Covid guidelines and seating may be restricted when it opens. Limited outdoor seating will be available on May 29th and will continually expand after opening. In addition to dine-in, bar and delivery, take-out service will also be available.

Local owners Matt and Julie Stotts and Cindy and Brady Scott are thrilled to bring Zeeks Pizza to Bellingham. “Community connection is at the heart of our mission and we look forward to providing a space for neighbors, friends and family to gather around great food, the best local beer and a great customer experience 100% of the time,” says Cindy Scott.

“We are excited to open in Bellingham,” says Dan Black, President of Zeeks Pizza, Inc. “The beer centric-culture and enthusiasm for the Northwest lifestyle rooted in outdoor adventure are a good match for us and Matt, Julie, Brady and Cindy embody the entrepreneurial spirit and community commitment that we love about franchising.”

For More Information:

https://zeekspizza.com