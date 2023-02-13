Zanies Comedy Club Toasts 40 Years with Laughing Guy Lager Collaboration with Tennessee Brew Works

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – The legendary Zanies Comedy Club, and Nashville-based craft brewery Tennessee Brew Works, have partnered to celebrate the 40-year anniversary of Zanies with a collaboration beer, aptly named Laughing Guy™ Lager!

Laughing Guy Lager, ABV 4.2% IBU 15, was created and brewed under the direction of Tennessee Brew Works head brewer, Matt Simpson, an award-winning brewer who has been mastering his trade professionally since 1994. Brewed with 100% Tennessee sourced grains, this anniversary beer is a light bodied lager with subtle malt sweetness balanced by honey dew and a floral hop aromas and flavors. The finish is crisp and refreshing and will satisfy any beer drinker’s thirst. You may even find you enjoy the tickle as it comes out of your nose during a fit of uncontrollable laughter.

“We would like to thank Tennessee brew works for bringing the laughing guy to life in a great lager. They’ve been a great partner and we could not ask for a better team to help us celebrate 40 years,” said Brian Dorfman, owner, Zanies Comedy Club. “Thank you, Tennessee Brew works and thank you Nashville.”

“We are excited to help celebrate 40 years of Zanies making the world laugh,” said Christian Spears, Founder, President, Tennessee Brew Works. “Reaching such an impressive milestone is no small feat and we are proud to honor them with the Laughing Guy Lager.”

The Laughing Guy Lager is now served at Zanies Comedy Club 7 nights a week. It is also available in 6-packs and cases of 12oz cans to-go at Tennessee Brew Works’ Taproom, 809 Ewing Ave in Nashville, TN, and Frugal MacDougal, just down the street from Zanies, at 701 Division St, Nashville, TN.

ABOUT ZANIES COMEDY CLUB

Zanies Comedy Club is the premiere comedy club located in Nashville, TN. Open 7 days a week, Zanies features some of the best comedic talent in the country. Local acts & famous comedians share the stage at this longtime club.

Founded in 1983, Zanies celebrates its 40-year anniversary this year.

ABOUT TENNESSEE BREW WORKS

Tennessee Brew Works is an independently owned and operated craft brewery that opened in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee.

Tennessee Brew Works proudly introduced the state’s first All-Tennessee grain beers in 2018 with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Our all-Tennessee grain State Park Blonde Ale is the official beer of the Tennessee State Parks and benefits the TSP Conservancy for the preservation of the state’s 57 State Parks.

We brew beers with integrity, using only quality natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. We cater to those that appreciate the difference. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. Our motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.”

For More Information:

https://www.tnbrew.com