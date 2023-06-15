Yuengling Draft Haus& Kitchen Opens In Tampa

POTTSVILLE, Pennsylvania – D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., the Oldest Brewery in America, is excited to announce the completion of a multi-year project with the June 15 opening of the new Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen.

Located in Uptown Tampa on the brewery site, the Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen is uniquely positioned within miles of popular destinations including Busch Gardens, the University of South Florida, Moffitt Cancer Center, James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and the Tampa waterfront, all of which attract millions of visitors annually. Guests can now enjoy a first-class dining experience with fresh, local cuisine paired accordingly with Yuengling beers, private dining and meeting room space, an outdoor recreation area and beer garden, as well as a gift shop and a soon-to-be opened coffee bar – all of which are inspired by the traditions of America’s Oldest Brewery.

“As a 6th generation brewing family, it is a highlight for us to evolve our business into this new, unique hospitality experience,” said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member. “For 194 years we have been committed to brewing great beer for every taste. Now, we are proud to have created an incredible gathering place, not just for our beers to be enjoyed, but also a destination for delicious food and family entertainment. We are excited to be invested alongside renowned local organizations that share in our commitment to the future of Uptown Tampa.”

Announced in 2019, Yuengling broke ground on the campus in 2020, and more recently, conducted a building completion ribbon-cutting ceremony with community leaders, including USF President Rhea Law and Commissioner Gwen Myers, who praised Yuengling for its commitment to Tampa over the past 20 plus years, and for the 200 jobs created with this new hospitality complex.

Key information about the Yuengling Draft Haus & Kitchen includes:

Location: 11109 N. 30th Street, a short 30-minute drive from Tampa International Airport. The new hospitality building is 42,000 square feet in size, located in front of the brewery, both of which sit on 3.5 acres of the overall Yuengling property.

Cuisine: Chef-inspired menu includes locally grown ingredients and combines both Pennsylvania and Florida culinary influences. Featuring a modern take on traditional cuisine, many food items showcase Yuengling’s beer portfolio as ingredients. Food offerings will appeal to a broad range of tastes and culinary preferences.

Beer: The beer lineup is led by Yuengling’s core brand portfolio: the flagship Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Golden Pilsner, Black & Tan, as well as the upscale light brand: FLIGHT by Yuengling. Other beers include Yuengling Premium Beer, the heritage brands: Dark Brewed Porter and Lord Chesterfield Ale®, the new Bongo Fizz and seasonal selections such as Oktoberfest and Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter.

Amenities: Upon opening, phased seating capacity will be as follows: Initially indoor seating for 300 and outdoor seating for 200. In the coming months, full capacity seating will be for up to 800 guests total (300 indoor and 500 outdoor) with a soon-to-be completed outdoor concession, the Yuengling Bistro Kitchen, which will include 300-person picnic seating. An area for outdoor games will also open later this summer. There will be a total of five bars (three inside and two outside) and 88 tap handles when finished. Private dining and conference rooms are available for up to 120 people for special events.

Design: The design elements of exposed brick, metal, and natural wood details are reminiscent of Yuengling’s rich industrial history as the Oldest Brewery in America, dating back to 1829. Artifacts and advertising memorabilia are on display from Yuengling’s 194-year history as an American-owned and family-operated brewery.

“We offer our special thanks to the Greater Tampa Bay community that has provided ongoing support for our company going back over the last two decades,” said Yuengling. “While our original brewery is based in Pottsville, PA, we are very proud to call Tampa our second home. We are excited to build upon our relationships in the area by welcoming guests to this new destination, which helps tell our unique story of America’s Oldest Brewery,” she said.

“There are many individuals who helped make this opening day possible but we want to especially thank Mark Sharpe, Executive Director, Tampa Innovation Alliance,” said Yuengling. “Mark’s shared vision, and collaboration were instrumental in helping us build great partnerships with the city and throughout the community – so many people came to embrace Yuengling, and we are tremendously thankful for all the support,” she said.

Many people in the region know the brewery from its local sponsorship of The Yuengling Center with its distributor partner, J. J. Taylor. The Yuengling Center is a multi-purpose, sports facility on the campus of the University of South Florida. Yuengling Brewing Company of Tampa has been a proud member of the Greater Tampa Bay community since its purchase of the Stroh’s Brewery in 1999. This is the brewery’s first venture in creating a dining and entertainment destination.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Bongo Fizz. Production is supplied by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. A separate joint venture called The Yuengling Company was recently established with Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand production and distribution further west. Yuengling beer is currently available in 26 states with recent expansion into Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

For More Information:

https://www.yuengling.com/news