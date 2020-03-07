Yuengling Announces Women in Brewing Scholarship Program

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.,America’s Oldest Brewery, is marking International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8, with its Yuengling Women in Brewing Scholarship Program for spring 2020. In partnership with the Pink Boots Society, Yuengling announced today open applications for the spring scholarship, which aims to advance the careers of female brewers through education.

“As the sixth generation of Yuengling family members, and four women, working alongside our father, leading America’s Oldest Brewery®, my sisters and I understand the role education can play in creating opportunities for female brewers,” said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “Through our partnership with the Pink Boots Society and the Yuengling in Brewing Scholarship Program, we are excited to continue to support women brewers and promote opportunities for growth in this booming craft beer industry.”

In 2019, Yuengling donated $50,000 to the Pink Boots Society to launch the Yuengling Women in Brewing Scholarship Program. Previous recipients of the Yuengling Women in Brewing Scholarship include Pennsylvania residents Irena Wise and Avery Hookey who were chosen for their demonstrated leadership, work experience and career goals. This spring, Yuengling and the Pink Boots Society will award two additional women in the industry who are interested in developing their leadership skills and expanding their technical knowledge. Female beer professionals can apply for up to $12,500 in scholarship funds to enroll in brewing courses from notable institutions including:

Siebel Institute of Technology

University of the Sciences in Philadelphia

Cornell University

Cincinnati State

“We are so grateful to partner with Yuengling Brewery and continue the success of the Yuengling Women in Brewing Scholarship Program,” said Laura Ulrich, Pink Books Society President. “We have seen the tremendous impact these scholarships can make on the careers of female brewers and look forward to announcing the recipients of Yuengling’s scholarship later this spring.”

The spring application period for the Yuengling Women in Brewing Scholarship will close on March 31, 2020. To apply for the Yuengling Women in Brewing Scholarship, Pink Boots Society members can visit https://www.pinkbootssociety.org/yuengling-women-in-brewing-scholarship/.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, consumers can also enjoy the recently releasedFLIGHT by Yuengling, a new upscale light beer developed by Yuengling’s sixth generation family members and female leadership – Jennifer, Wendy, Debbie and Sheryl Yuengling. This refreshing, flavorful brew was designed to elevate the light beer drinking experience and meet the active lifestyles of today’s consumers. FLIGHT drinkers are encouraged toRaise the BarTM not only for light beer, but also in their personal lives and strive to be the best versions of themselves. Yuengling also announced newFLIGHT brand ambassadors – American professional soccer star Rose Lavelle and award-winning country singer, songwriter and actressLauren Alaina – two powerhouse women who are “Raising the Bar” in their respective careers with their spirit, talent and passion.

The Yuengling Women in Brewing Scholarship Program is encouraging female beer professionals to pursue their dreams and Raise the BarTM. For more information about the scholarship or Yuengling Brewery, please visit https://www.yuengling.com or follow@Yuengling on Facebook, @YuenglingBeer on Twitter and@YuenglingBeer on Instagram.

###

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter and newFLIGHT by Yuengling. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.