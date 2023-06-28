Yuengling Announces First-Ever MLS Partnership with Austin FC

POTTSVILLE, Pennsylvania – D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., the Oldest Brewery in America, is proud to announce its first-ever Major League Soccer (MLS) partnership with Austin FC, based in Austin, Texas.

As part of this exciting partnership, Yuengling will become an official partner of Austin FC, creating unparalleled game day experiences for fans at Austin FC’s state-of-the-art home, Q2 Stadium. At the stadium, fans will find a Yuengling branded grab-and-go market concession, allowing quick and convenient access to Yuengling’s brands including Traditional Lager and FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer®.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Austin FC, a club that shares our commitment to excellence and creating memorable experiences,” said Pat Pikunas, General Manager, The Yuengling Company. “Soccer has an incredible ability to bring people together, and we look forward to engaging with passionate fans around the game and Yuengling beer throughout the season in this new market.”

As a part of the partnership, Yuengling and Austin FC will host a variety of fan-centric events and activations throughout the season, including club player appearances, meet-and-greets, and unique giveaways. This partnership will extend beyond the stadium, as Yuengling plans to collaborate with Austin FC to provide fans with exclusive game-day activations such as FLIGHT by Yuengling pre-game tailgates and road viewing parties.

“We are proud to welcome Yuengling as an official partner of Austin FC,” said Andy Loughnane, Austin FC President. “Working together with America’s oldest and largest craft brewery, we are dedicated to creating an exceptional matchday experience for our passionate fans, amplifying the energy and excitement that define our beloved sport.”

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Bongo Fizz. Production is supplied by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. A separate joint venture called The Yuengling Company was recently established with Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand production and distribution further west. Yuengling beer is currently available in 26 states with recent expansion into Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

About Austin FC

Austin FC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the League’s 27th club in January 2019. Austin FC officially began competing in MLS in April 2021 and played its first match at home on June 19, 2021, in the new, 100% privately financed, $260 million, state-of-the-art Q2 Stadium in Austin. In its second year, Austin FC finished the regular season 2nd in the Western Conference, while also making a run to the Western Conference Finals during the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Austin FC also operates the Austin FC Academy, the fully funded developmental academy representing the highest level of competition for elite youth soccer players in Central Texas, while serving as the exclusive developmental pathway to MLS for the region’s most talented young players. In 2023, the Club launched Austin FC II, a professional-level development team, competing as one of 27 clubs in MLS NEXT Pro. The team completes the pro player pathway between elite youth soccer (MLS NEXT) and MLS, for players to develop, improve, and potentially move up to the Austin FC first team.