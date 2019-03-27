Yuengling Announces Endorsement Deal with Philadelphia Phillies’ Pitcher

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery, has announced its partnership with Philadelphia Phillies’ pitcher Aaron Nola. Nola is one of the first active, MLB players to have a partnership with a beer brand.

Yuengling has been a sponsor of the Philadelphia Phillies since 2017, and this new, individual, partnership with Nola further strengthens the relationship between America’s Oldest Brewery and the Phillies.

“Yuengling holds a special spot in my heart,” said Nola. “I had my first Yuengling Lager after being drafted by Philadelphia and I haven’t looked back. The fact that America’s Oldest Brewery is family owned and operated is important to me as I value family over everything. I love cracking open a cold Yuengling whether it’s a day fishing with my dad and brother back in Louisiana or after a big game.”

The partnership with Nola includes a variety of elements including personal appearances on behalf of the brand, fan meet and greets, special promotions to meet the Philly All Star, a chance to win a Yuengling home vending machine, social media sweepstakes and giveaways, local Philadelphia advertising and support of Aaron’s 2019 local community efforts.

As Yuengling celebrates its 190th anniversary, and as Yuengling’s sixth generation of family members – Jen, Debbie, Wendy and Sheryl Yuengling are stepping into greater leadership roles within the family-owned company, Aaron’s independent spirit, dedication, social active lifestyle and commitment to family made the partnership the perfect match.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Aaron into the Yuengling family,” said Wendy Yuengling, sixth generation daughter, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “This year marks our 190thanniversary as America’s Oldest Brewery, and our partnership with Aaron is one of the many ways we are celebrating the milestone this year. We can’t wait for the start of baseball season and to cheer Aaron and the Phillies on with a cold Yuengling beer.”

Follow Aaron Nola’s social media accounts on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/aaronnola_27 and Twitter https://twitter.com/aaronnola027 all year for exciting announcements and fan opportunities.

Yuengling’s new partnership with Aaron Nola marks yet another professional sports partnership in their backyard of Philadelphia, with existing sponsorships with the Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Wings.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Celebrating its 190th anniversary, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Yuengling is available in 22 states. Production is supported by three breweries, two in Pottsville, Pennsylvania and a third in Tampa, Florida, which has been operating since 1999. Principal beer brands include Yuengling Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale and Oktoberfest.