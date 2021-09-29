Yuengling and Hershey’s Chocolate Porter Returns for the Third Year in a Row

POTTSVILLE, Pennsylvania – D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, announced the highly-anticipated return of its incredibly delicious beer collaboration with Hershey’s, America’s most beloved chocolate brand. The coveted Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter will be available in bottles and on draft beginning late-September 2021, just in time to mark the official start of this year’s Halloween season.

This year, to pay homage to Halloween fanatics and YuenglingHershey’s Chocolate Porter fans of legal drinking age, the brand will embark on a perfectly petrifying “Scary Delicious Tour”. Throughout the first week of October, fans can tune into Yuengling’s social channels to guess and learn where the truck might resurrect before moving on to the next location. The spine-tingling suspense will have you desiring a sip of this delectable creation.

The immersive chocolate express experience will be making stops at some of the most iconic haunted Halloween destinations in its beloved home of Pennsylvania as well as surprising several Yuengling Hershey’sChocolate Porter super fans with a special delivery, directly to their front steps. Consumers can tune in starting October 1st to vote for their favorite spooky spots, and to see where the truck will be summoned. Those who guess correctly will have the chance to get a first taste of the hauntingly tasty beer. Yuengling promises that each stop is sure to be full of fright and delight.

“Year after year we are blown away by the excitement our fans show for this special collaboration beer,” said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th Generation Brewer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “One of our top priorities is, and always has been, staying connected with our fans and listening to our consumers. We’ve heard that our beer is the go-to choice for Halloween fanatics that celebrate all month long. So, in keeping with that tradition, we decided to make this year’s return even more exciting by engaging with our fans around this passion point. We invite consumers of legal drinking age to get in on the fun for their chance to experience this year’s Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter “Scary Delicious Tour”.

Starting September 27th, YuenglingHershey’s Chocolate Porter will be available in bottles and on draft throughout 22 of the brand’s 23-state footprint, while supplies last. Witchful-thinking fans can find their nearest retailer with Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter by visiting the Yuengling website.

“It’s year three of the most epic chocolate and beer collaboration and this year we’re combining the return of the Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter with our favorite holiday, Halloween.” said Ernie Savo, senior director, global licensing, The Hershey Company. “Couldn’t be a better time to kick off the haunted, candy-filled season and continue to celebrate this one-of-kind chocolate brew.”

Originally released on draft in 14 states throughout Yuengling’s footprint in 2019, YuenglingHershey’s Chocolate Porter marked the first-ever beer collaboration for the two iconic, Pennsylvania brands. The fan-favorite beer combines over 300 years of both brands’ Pennsylvania heritage. Back by overwhelmingly popular demand, the brand has developed a passionate following by adults looking to celebrate Fall and Winter’s most delicious occasions, especially those who enjoy celebrating the tricks and treats that Halloween has to offer.

At a 4.7% ABV, YuenglingHershey’s Chocolate Porter combines Yuengling’s nearly 200-year old Dark Brewed Porter recipe with the world-famous taste ofHershey’s chocolate. The limited-edition, seasonal beer uses Yuengling’s master brewing expertise to artfully blendHershey’s decadent chocolate with caramel and dark roasted malts for a smooth, rich and delicious chocolaty finish. The liquid pairs well with everything from barbequed and smoked meats, to cheeses and desserts.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 23 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, YuenglingHershey’s Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Raging Eagle Mango.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names asHershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers,SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty. For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

For More Information:

https://www.yuengling.com/news/