Yards Brewing Company to Release Loyal Lager

PHILADELPHIA — This fall, Yards Brewing Company will debut their first lager in the brewery’s 25-year history when Loyal Lager rolls off their bottling and canning lines, fresh from their state-of-the-art brewing system — one of only three like it in the United States — at their Northern Liberties brewery and taproom. Loyal Lager will be available in stores, bars, and restaurants throughout the region starting in early September, and Loyal Lager will immediately join Yards favorites Philadelphia Pale Ale, Brawler and Signature IPA in variety cases and packs.

“We brewed this super high-quality lager for our loyal fans, customers and community,” says President and Founder Tom Kehoe, who started Yards from his garage in 1994. “This beer is made in Philly, by people from Philly, and brewed for Philly. It truly is Philly’s hometown lager. “

Loyal Lager is brewed less than a mile from where the first lager in America was conceived by brewmaster John Wagner in 1840. Yards is reviving that tradition with unwavering focus on quality. Loyal Lager is brewed with the the finest two-row malt and the Loral hop, a hop grown in the United States that was first discovered by Yards four years ago when it was still being developed. Yards has been working on perfecting the recipe ever since, and the result is a remarkably crisp and clean lager.

When Kehoe began Yards out of a makeshift garage brewery in Manayunk, he started it with a forward-thinking promise: to never sacrifice taste over trend. “Yards has been brewing beer in Philly for 25 years now, and we’ve remained loyal to Philly because Philly has been loyal to Yards,” says Kehoe. “Philly is a lager town, and now that we built our flagship brewery in the heart of the city it was high time we brewed a lager for Philly.”

This November, Kehoe and partner Trevor Prichett will celebrate their two-year anniversary at their sweeping new facility located at 500 Spring Garden Street. Yards has created more than 75 new jobs for Philadelphia since opening their doors in November 2017 and remains committed to giving back to the city with their charitable endeavors. The company turned down more lucrative offers to move Yards outside the city limits, and both the vibe and design inside the brewery reflects their dedication to Philadelphia. Yards operates one of the most state of the art brewing systems on the East Coast, featuring a 100-bbl Ziemann Holvrieka brewhouse that has the capacity to produce more than five times Yards’ current output of 50,000 barrrels.

About Yards Brewing Company

Yards Brewing Company has been proudly brewing in the City of Brotherly Love since 1994. We’ve grown from a garage-sized operation in the Manayunk section of Philly to Roxborough, Kensington, Northern Liberties, and now to our newest location — a 70,000 square foot brewery and taproom — at 500 Spring Garden Street. Philadelphia Pale Ale, Signature IPA and Brawler, all nationally recognized ales, lead a balanced portfolio of quality, handcrafted beers including nine year-round offerings and several seasonal and limited releases. Founder, Tom Kehoe, and the Yards Crew share a commitment to supporting the good people and organizations making their backyard a better place to live and work. Here at Yards, it’s always been about working hard, having fun and giving back. The Brew Unto Others motto reflects our commitment to quality, community and sustainability. It’s also a call-to-action. We encourage you to get together, to enjoy our beer, each other’s company and to Brew Unto Others every day. #YARDS #BrewUntoOthers