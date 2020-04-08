Wyndridge Farm Launches Cases for a Cause Fundraiser Event to Benefit United Way’s York County COVID-19 Response Fund

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Wyndridge Farm, located at 885 S. Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA 17313, is having a Cases for a Cause fundraiser in their restaurant parking lot to benefit United Way’s York County COVID-19 Response Fund. Cases of Field Cruisin’ IPA, New England Honey IPA and Amber Lager will be available for a donation at $20 per case, and Silo Series Dawn Breaker Imperial Coffee Stout will be available for a donation at $30 per case. The fundraiser will run from 1 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 8th through Friday, April 10th, 2020.

For the safety of guests and employees, guests are asked to stay in their cars and follow the directions given by employees. Wyndridge Farm will only be accepting credit card payments at this time to help eliminate customer to employee direct contact. With support from the United Way of York County, all donations all go to the York County COVID-19 Response Fund. The Fund will benefit United Way partner agencies who are directly responding to the community needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Come donate to a great cause and at the same time, stock up on your favorite craft beer brewed at Wyndridge Farm. We will all get through these times together, and we look forward to serving you back on the farm when we are open again.

For More Information: wyndridge.com/casesforacause/