Wyndridge Farm Announces Reopening

YORK, Pa. — Wyndridge Farm, located at 885 S. Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA 17313, is excited to welcome the public back to their venue on July 17th, from 11am to 11 pm.

After closing their doors back in March due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wyndridge Farm wasted no time reamping their 77 acre farm venue. Plans of the renovation immediately started, with demolition beginning in May.

Wyndridge Farm is excited to show off their fresh and innovative restaurant, outdoor patio, fire pits, menu, cocktails, and team. On opening day, there will be lawn games for all to enjoy and live music from Two Pints Shy from 5 – 8 pm. Please visit wyndridge.com/eat to see Wyndridge Farm’s new hours. For more information about the Grand Reopening visit facebook.com/events/554585335212685.