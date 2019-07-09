Worthy Brewing Releases Exuberance Summer Sour

BEND, Oregon — Exuberance Summer Sour is the fourth release from Worthy Brewing as a small-batch series called “Hopstar.” This exciting Gose-style brew features local Oregon berries and a collaboration with Pacific Northwest culinary titans, Jacobsen Salt Co.

Anyone who’s experienced the vigor of sipping a tangy margarita with a salted-rim understands how salt enhances fruity flavor. But if you’ve ever dabbled in cooking, you know that not all salts are created equal. The Exuberance Summer Sour uses Jacobsen’s Pinot Noir Salt infused with real Pinot Noir grapes which perfectly compliments the 13 lbs per barrel of locally grown blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries.

It pours a magenta hue with a bright effervescence. Vivid aromas of raspberry and blueberry greet the nose. Tart, refreshing flavors of freshly-picked berries wash away with a soft tannin finish. Imagine a berry lemonade made for the adult palate.

Exuberance Summer Sour will be available on draft and in 12 oz. 6-packs at the Worthy Brewing Pub in Bend, Oregon as well as at retailers throughout Oregon and Washington.

