Wormtown Brewery to Expand Footprint in New England

WORCESTER, Mass. — Wormtown Brewery is expanding their distribution footprint to fill out the rest of Connecticut as well as moving into Vermont for the first time this summer.

“We are really excited to share our beer with more people as we open up new states this year, said Managing Partner, David Fields. We’ve always had the goal of filling out our New England footprint and these new partnerships get us another step closer.

Starting the week of June 22nd, Be Hoppy IPA will be available throughout the state of Vermont just in time for the Fourth of July. Wormtown recently formed a partnership with Farrell Distributing of Rutland, VT, to make this all possible. To kick it off, Wormtown and Farrell will be offering Wormtown Brewery’s flagship Be Hoppy IPA in 16oz cans.

Later this summer, Wormtown will also be filling out the rest of Connecticut through its new partnership with Northeast Beverage of Orange, CT. Beginning early August, Wormtown will be shipping it’s beer to the territory which will complete Wormtown’s coverage of 5 out of the 6 New England states and be the largest footprint the brewery has ever offered.

Founded in 2010, Wormtown Brewery is committed to brewing world-class beers using locally sourced ingredients regardless of cost. Our motto “A Piece of Mass in Every Glass” means our beers are crafted with the freshest ingredients for the freshest beer. This dedication to quality over quantity has earned us over 160 awards worldwide for a vast collection of recipes; but if it’s a premier IPA you are looking for, we know how to make you Be Hoppy®! Find out more by visiting: www.wormtownbrewery.com

Visit our taprooms in Worcester or Foxborough and experience 12+ constantly rotating draft beers, hand-crafted small bites, and as always we highly encourage BYOF.