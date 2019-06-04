Wormtown Brewery Partners with Black Ale Project

WORCESTER, Mass. – Wormtown Brewery, an annual supporter of the Black Ale Project since its inception in late 2016, is partnering with the veteran-run organization to continually help those in need in the Worcester area and beyond. A draft line in Wormtown’s Worcester taproom will be committed to the endeavor and a portion of the proceeds from each beer poured from the special Black Ale Project tap will be given to charity.

Many local charities will benefit from this program as Wormtown will donate the funds to different nonprofits throughout the year. Although the Black Ale Project focuses on raising money for war veterans, the tap will also support first responders, families of fallen military, police, and firefighters, food banks, organizations dedicated to combating disease and a variety of other worthy causes.

“Dave Pappas has been a tremendous inspiration for us here at Wormtown,” said Katrina Shabo, director of marketing for Wormtown Brewery. “His project aligns wholeheartedly with our core values to give back and we are truly proud to be partnering year-round to support those in need.”

“I am beyond excited and extremely honored to join forces with Wormtown to launch this innovative fundraising effort,” said Dave Pappas, USMC veteran and founder of the Black Ale Project. “Wormtown has been amazingly supportive of the Black Ale Project since it started, and they are truly taking their mission of helping others in their community to the next level by putting the tap program in place.”

Wormtown plans to pour a wide selection of their expertly crafted beers from the Black Ale Project tap, rotating styles to align with seasonal preferences and the charities they will support. The first tapping of the partnership will take place on Saturday, June 1 at 12 p.m. and $1 per pint from the BAP tap line for the month of June will go to support Project New Hope in Worcester, Massachusetts.

About Wormtown Brewery

Wormtown Brewery was founded in Worcester, MA in 2010. The brewery has been recognized as a world class brewery with over 150 national and international medals. Currently, Wormtown is located at 72 Shrewsbury St, Worcester. The 24,000 sq ft facility includes a 30 barrel brew house, canning, bottling and kegging lines and a quality control lab. In addition, the Wormtown taproom provides a view of the brewery, while serving full pints, tasting flights and beer to go and BYOF (bring your own food) with 20 restaurants located within walking distance. Check out Wormtownbrewery.com to learn more.

About The Black Ale Project

Founded by Dave Pappas, a former active duty Marine and non-combat veteran of the Persian Gulf War, the Black Ale Project is a craft beer initiative to raise money and awareness on behalf of U.S. war veterans. The Black Ale Project itself isn’t a charity organization but an idea Dave came up with to help veterans in need. Each Black Ale Project beer is brewed and sold by a different craft brewery, with no two beers being exactly the same. Dave does not handle the money at any time during the process; the funds are donated directly by the brewery to a veteran charity of the brewery’s own choosing. The Black Ale Project has raised well over $100,000 for more than fifty different veteran charities and continues to raise money every week through the sale of beers by participating breweries. For more information, visit blackaleproject.org, like/follow the Black Ale Project on Facebook (facebook.com/blackaleproject), or follow the Black Ale Project on Instagram (instagram.com/blackaleproject).