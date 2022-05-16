Workhorse Brewing Company to Launch Sour Variety Pack

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania – Workhorse Brewing Company will be launching their first ever variety pack this summer. This 6-pack of 16 oz cans will feature two cans each of Finn, Margarita Gose and Prickly Pear Margarita Gose.

Workhorse Brewing is known for their crisp, clean lagers; however, they are starting to put their name on the map with their sour beers after winning the 2021 GABF Contemporary Gose silver medal for Prickly Pear Margarita. The sour variety pack is a limited seasonal release and will be available throughout southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey starting in early June.

Beer descriptions and ABV for the three brews are below:

Finn 4.9% – sour ale brewed with huckleberry, raspberry and blueberry. Pouring a beautiful, deep magenta with a slight haze, bouquets of jam-like aromas give way to a slightly tart flavor with just a touch of sweetness.

Margarita 4.9% – kettle-soured gose loaded with complex flavors and filled with citrus notes thanks to the addition of key limes.

Prickly Pear Margarita 4.9% – a tart, briney and refreshing kettle-soured gose brewed with prickly pear and key limes.

ABOUT WORKHORSE BREWING COMPANY

Located in King of Prussia, PA, Workhorse has been churning out top-notch brews since August 2018. Workhorse is known for their core brands: New England IPA, West Coast IPA and Golden Lager; however, they are becoming renowned for their incredible sour ales, one of which landed them a Silver Medal at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival (Prickly Pear Margarita Gose). With a 5,000 square-foot taproom, guests can try all their favorite core and limited seasonal beers with a view right into their brewhouse. If guests can’t make it out to the brewery, they’ll be able to find Workhorse Brewing Co on retailer shelves throughout southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Workhorse Brewing Co strives to create a welcoming and enjoyable experience for all craft beer lovers with each beer made right.

For More Information:

https://www.workhorsebrewing.com