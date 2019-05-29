MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Woodchuck Hard Cider introduces Kinda Cloudy, the second variety from their 802 Collection. Like its forerunner Lil’ Dry, the cider will be made using apples exclusively from their Vermont orchard partners. Since their humble beginning in a two-car garage in 1991, they’ve always been proud to call the Green Mountain State home. With the expansion of their 802 Collection, Woodchuck looks forward to furthering their local partnerships, like with Sunrise Orchards in Cornwall, VT and utilizing Vermont’s resources.

Kinda Cloudy is an unfiltered, semi-sweet variety, crafted to resemble the classic farm stand cider you’d pick up at your favorite Vermont orchard. The cider has a medium-bodied mouthfeel, showcasing notes of refreshing apple, subtle hints of champagne, and a slight tartness at the finish.

“We have been filled with great pride in seeing fans excitement around Lil’ Dry and their understanding of our commitment to Vermont,” commented Vice President of Market, Bridget Blacklock, “We knew our next iteration of the 802 Collection had to be just as strong. Kinda Cloudy is the perfect complement to Lil’ Dry and we can’t wait for everyone to try it!”

According to the company, the 802 Collection has been given the motto “Fermentation for Freedom and Unity” to celebrate Vermont and the uniqueness of their fans. Beginning in late May, Kinda Cloudy will be available in Vermont to start with potential distribution outside the state in the future. The cider will retail for $10.99 / 16oz 4 pack cans and draft. Woodchuck hopes you enjoy this taste of Vermont!

About Vermont Cider Co.

Vermont Cider Company is a leading hard cider maker in the United States, with a state of the art cidery located in Middlebury, Vermont. Vermont Cider Company crafts a variety of ciders for a variety of consumers. There’s iconic Woodchuck, fruit-forward Wyder’s as well as the classic Magners Irish Cider and Blackthorn, rounding out our import offerings. Vermont Cider Company reinvigorated American hard cider in 1991, with the launch of Woodchuck, and stays focused on the category today through our commitment to crafting innovative and refreshing hard ciders. For more information about Vermont Cider Company, please visit: www.vtciderco.com.