Women of Maui Brewing Co. Brew Fierce Zwickelpils

KIHEI, Hawaii – To commemorate International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Maui Brewing Company’s female brewery staff will be raising their profile by participating in Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of their limited beer, FIERCE, will benefit the Pink Boots Society (“PBS”), whose mission is to assist, inspire and encourage women beer industry professionals to advance their careers through education. Maui Brewing Company’s female corporate team consists of its COO, brewmaster, brewer, controller, marketing manager, controls engineer, Maui/Big Island market manager, northern California market manager and administrative assistant. The team will be brewing FIERCE Zwickelpils, a dry-hopped, unfiltered lager recipe developed by brewer Dana Fleming.

“Nothing makes me happier than a good German pils. Wait… what about an unfiltered, dry-hopped German pils?! Now we’re talking. This year’s Pink Boots hop blend has a floral, spicy and grassy aromatic profile, in line with traditional Pilsner hops, with new school hints of citrus, berry and tropical fruits. Hope you are as excited as we are! Cheers!” exclaimed Fleming. FIERCE will include the 2019 Pink Boots Blend hops from Yakima Chief Hops (“YCH”) who develops and selects a new blend annually during Great American Beer Festival (“GABF”) in partnership with PBS to boost fundraising. YCH donates $3 from every pound of the hops sold to PBS for programming and education. FIERCE Zwickelpils’ ABV is 5.2 percent with 40 IBU and will be available for a limited time in draught only exclusively at Maui Brewing Company’s Kihei location beginning the week of April 29.

For more information, visit MauiBrewing.com or follow @MauiBrewingCo on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100 percent in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu) and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 23 states and 10 international countries with more areas to follow.