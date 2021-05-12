Triple Bottom Brewing Becomes First PA Brewery Awarded “B Corp” Certification

Philadelphia, PA – Triple Bottom Brewing, a woman-owned brewery in Philadelphia, is the first in the state to become a Certified B Corp — a business that meets the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. It joins a small but mighty group of breweries across the country whose commitment to social and environmental impact have earned them the status, including Allagash Brewing Company, The Alchemist, and New Belgium Brewing Company. Out of nearly 9,000 craft breweries in the United States, Triple Bottom Brewing is only the 15th to become a B Corp.

Certified B Corporations™ (B Corps™) are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. B Corps are certified by the nonprofit B Lab, which is based in Berwyn, PA, and has offices worldwide. As of 2020, there are almost 4,000 B Corps in 150 industries and 74 countries around the world. Other certified B Corps in Philadelphia include Shift Capital, United By Blue, Solar States, and most recently, Saxbys Coffee. Some of the most well-known B Corps nationwide are Patagonia and Ben and Jerry’s.

“Since before we even began building Triple Bottom, I have looked up to B Corps. These companies have demonstrated that — with great intention and effort — businesses can be forces for good in the world. We have learned so much from the example they have set. Having now gone through the certification ourselves, we have even more respect for those that have led the way. It is not easy to earn the B Corp certification. It’s a process that scours every single aspect of our business operations — verifying that we are walking the walk, not just talking the talk. We have become a better business as a result of this process, and hope that the certification makes it easier for people to vote with their wallets and support businesses that align with their values,” says Triple Bottom Co-founder and CEO, Tess Hart.

Triple Bottom Brewing is less than two years old, but has been founded on a mission of justice, equity, and inclusion since day one. True to its name, Triple Bottom Brewing has a triple bottom line: beer, people, and planet. Its founding team, led by husband and wife Bill Popwell and Tess Hart, and head brewer Kyle Carney, has set ambitious goals for quality brewing, community partnership, environmental impact, and a diverse and equitable workplace.

As a fair chance brewery, Triple Bottom has created meaningful, living wage job opportunities for a diverse and dedicated team, some of whom have overcome obstacles such as homelessness and incarceration. Triple Bottom works with three nonprofit partners to meet team members: Project HOME, Mural Arts, and Youth Sentencing & Reentry Project. Its co-founders spent several years learning from social service providers and experts in trauma-informed care to help establish policies and a workplace culture that would feel welcoming and inclusive for people with a wide variety of life experiences. The brewery also challenges many commonly accepted practices in the hospitality industry — it pays a living wage, pools tips with front and back of house staff, and offers paid time off and parental leave to every member of the team.

The pandemic caused Triple Bottom to shut its doors just six months after opening. With the taproom closed, the brewery saw more than 99% of its sales disappear overnight, but quickly adapted to survive. It joined forces with five other values-driven small businesses to create Joy Box within two days of the shutdown, and soon started offering its beer in 16 oz. cans through pickup, home delivery, farmers markets, and select bottle shop partners. Throughout all of these pivots, Triple Bottom remained committed to the values upon which it was built — hosting a Mama-Tee Community Fridge, supporting neighborhood cleanups, and introducing a company health insurance plan to both full-time and part-time team members.

Earning the B Corp Certification after a year of fighting for basic survival is validation of how the company has put its values into action. “After such a tough year, it feels so joyous and hopeful to be greeting this period of re-opening and renewal with an even stronger dedication to uplifting our community through beer,” says Hart. “The certification process helped us analyze the impact of every single aspect of our business — so we could identify our strengths and areas for improvement. It’s been an invaluable tool for helping us set even bigger goals for our future impact. We’re tremendously excited and honored to join this remarkable B Corps community.”

Triple Bottom Brewing is currently offering outdoor dining at their brewery at 915 Spring Garden Street, in a building which originally housed the offices of the Reading Railroad. From Thursday – Sunday, guests can enjoy an ever-changing menu of beers brewed on site, as well as local wine, craft cocktails, cider, and a simple, hearty food menu featuring some of Philly’s favorite local food artisans.

The brewery also just launched the Fair Chance Beer Garden at Eastern State Penitentiary. Triple Bottom Brewing and Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site share a deep commitment to fair chance hiring and social justice storytelling, and this partnership allows each organization to create more living-wage jobs for people who may otherwise be excluded from the mainstream economy. The Fair Chance Beer Garden will run from May 7 – September 4 and is available during Night Tours: Summer Twilight. A star feature of the beer garden is Purpose Pale Ale, the collaboration beer brewed by Triple Bottom and Eastern State Penitentiary.

“Triple Bottom Brewing is founded on partnerships, and we’ve learned over the last year just how vital they are. From our nonprofit partners who help us meet our team members, to our small business partners who creatively solve problems with us, to our partners at Eastern State Penitentiary who have taken a leap with us to try something new this summer, we are fortunate to work so closely with other members of our community and to lift up their voices and values,” says Hart. “As a new B Corp, we have an exciting path of learning and growth ahead, and we are grateful to have such a strong community here to help us embrace and celebrate this wonderful milestone.”

About Triple Bottom Brewing

Triple Bottom Brewing is a craft brewery with a social mission. We celebrate community through delicious beer and creative collaboration. As a fair chance brewery, we create meaningful, living-wage jobs for people who have experienced homelessness or incarceration, and may otherwise be excluded from the mainstream economy. We believe everyone in every community should have the opportunity to craft something great. Our brewery and taproom are located at 915 Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia.

About B Corporations™

Certified B Corporations are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. They meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. To date, there are almost 4,000 B Corps in 150 industries and 74 countries around the world.

About B Lab™

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes over 3,500 B Corps in 70 countries and 150 industries, and over 100,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.

