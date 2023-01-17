Woman-Owned Brewery Opens ‘First and Only’ Underground Taproom with Bowling in Lancaster, CA

LANCASTER, California – Local Craft Beer Underground Bowling is located in Lancaster, CA on Lancaster Blvd where you will enter next to the 60 ft Bowling Pin, as you walk through the doors you will encounter a stairway and elevator that will lead you downstairs, underground to our beautifully completely renovated Taproom and lounge with 8 lanes of boutique bowling.

We have 60 taps at our 100′ wrap around bar as well as a huge beautiful lounge with couches and tables leaving you feel like you are relaxed in your own living room. We have a great menu to offer so if you are hungry you can order some great food. We also offer wine and cider for the non beer drinkers.

Katie opened her original location in December 2015 in the mountains of Tehachapi, CA.

High in the mountains above Los Angeles, in a 3,000 sq. ft. warehouse sits “Local Craft Beer” and “5 Star Hard Seltzer” aka “LCB”. Tehachapi, Ca is 4,000 ft. above sea level, has a population of 12,000, and is an hour away from the next town. We have an 8 bbl manual brewhouse and 120 bblS of fermentation space.Everything here is done by hand, no buttons to push here, truly brewed the hard way. We brew to capacity, 12 hour double batch brew days happen every Tuesday thru Thursday, we package on Mondays with our own counter pressure canning line and deep clean on Fridays. While the owners write and develops all the recipes and oversee the packaging process, The Brewers are stirring 700 lb mashes with a paddle, milling grains, and dropping hops. Everything is more expensive when your small and remote. We use twice the hops and pay twice the shipping as the next brewery giving us a 65% yield and we focus on the finest ingredients, to ensure an amazing brew every-time. It takes us 12 batches brewed across 6 days, 192 labor hours, and 4 fermenters to make 1 can release!

For More Information:

https://www.localcraftbeer.net/