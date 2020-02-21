Malt Products Corp. Adds Next-Gen Brewing System

Saddle Brook, NJ – Malt Products Corporation (MPC), a manufacturer of malted barley extract and other natural, nutritious sweeteners, has incorporated a state-of-the-art brewing module at its primary manufacturing facility in Dayton, Ohio. ThePicoBrew Z is an automated brewing system providing real-time data and precision control, making it easier for beverage customers to experiment with various combinations of MPC’s natural sweetener products.

Among other beverage industry niches, Malt Product Corp.’s precision brewing capabilities are aimed at the exploding non-alcoholic beer landscape. For a sector increasingly introducing novel products with unique, differentiating flavor profiles, the system allows for accurate, versatile experimentation with both traditional and innovative ingredients, including MPC’s portfolio of malted barley extract and health positive cereals. Once a desired taste is achieved, the brewing system also offers exemplary repeatability.

The sophisticated system makes Malt Products Corp. an attractive partner for beverage customers who may not have access to such an exacting means of product testing and development. Combined with MPC’s extensive manufacturing capabilities and capacity, it also reduces commercialization ramp up time for new or versioned brewed products.

