Wise Man Brewing to Expand Self-Distribution in Charlotte

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wise Man Brewing is excited to announce plans to widen the availability of their award winning, self-distributed craft beers in the Charlotte Market starting in 2020 with the addition of a Charlotte Account Manager.

“We have known the Charlotte market, with its incredible craft beer culture, would be our next area for expansion” says Scott McWhorter, Director of Sales & Distribution with Wise Man Brewing. Since the fall of 2018, Wise Man has been in limited distribution in the area, working to make connections and understand the market in preparation for an upcoming 75% capacity increase in their brewery. “What we’ve found is a market that is hungry for new styles but still holds reverence for historical, classic styles, and that fits nicely with our philosophy as a brewery.” Wise Man has seen first-hand the benefit of adding dedicated market representatives through the addition of a Triangle Account Representative back in May. “Our goal is to have our representatives to be part of the craft beer community where they live, and the addition of a dedicated market representative in Charlotte will allow us to accomplish that in an awesome market.”

Wise Man will be accepting applications for the Charlotte Account Manager through November 30th.

About Wise Man Brewing LLC.

Wise Man Brewing is a 15 BBL craft brewery and taproom that sits in the 90-year-old Angelo Brothers Building in downtown Winston-Salem. After an 18-month overhaul of the former wholesale store, Wise Man opened its doors to the community, bringing new life to the downtown landmark. The brewery has since seen thousands of visitors experience their ever-changing lineup of beers. The family friendly taproom is designed to allow friends old and new to gather and discover great beer together.

https://www.brewbound.com/jobs/30753-Charlotte-Account-Manager-Wise-Man-Brewing