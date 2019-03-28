Wise Man Brewing to Deepen Self-Distribution in Raleigh-Durham Market

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wise Man Brewing is excited to announce immediate plans to deepen the self-distribution of their craft beer into the Raleigh-Durham market, a market in which their beers have already been featured in bottle shops and taprooms for 18 months.

“The Triangle ROCKS!… that’s the best way to sum it up,” said Scott McWhorter, director of sales and distribution for Wise Man. “This market is full of passionate craft beer fans looking to explore a wide range of beer styles, which fits well with our identity as a brewery. We are on a journey to brew historical and new styles and we want to take others on the trip with us. The Triangle is hungry for North Carolina craft beer and with the number of people moving into the market every day, we feel the time is right to deepen our current relationships and create new ones through the addition of dedicated market representation.”

Wise Man will look to add a variety of positions over the next couple of months, starting with a Triangle account manager. Applications will be accepted through April 5.

About Wise Man Brewing LLC.

Wise Man Brewing is a 15 BBL craft brewery and taproom that sits in the 90-year-old Angelo Brothers Building in downtown Winston-Salem. After an 18-month overhaul of the former wholesale store, Wise Man opened its doors to the community, bringing new life to the downtown landmark. The brewery has since seen thousands of visitors experience their ever-changing lineup of beers. The family friendly taproom is designed to allow friends old and new to gather and discover great beer together.

