Wise Man Brewing Adds Distribution in South Carolina

Winston-Salem, NC — Wise Man Brewing is excited to announce plans to expand availability of their award-winning craft beer into the South Carolina market beginning in 2021.

Wise Man will enter the Fort Mill/Rock Hill, Greenville/Spartanburg, Columbia, and Charleston markets with a full lineup of flagship and seasonal beers distributed through Cold Craft Beverage Partners.

“We are excited about entering the South Carolina craft beer market and the potential it brings for our brand.” says Scott McWhorter, Director of Commercial Operations with Wise Man Brewing. “We have known that we wanted to share our products outside of North Carolina for some time. Having lived in South Carolina and frequently visited friends, I have watched the craft beer culture grow in South Carolina and feel people will quickly embrace the Wise Man brand. With Cold Craft Beverage Partners, we have a partner that shares our vision on growth and expansion.”

Roll out of Wise Man products will begin in late January and will be seen in the Upstate, Rock Hill and Columbia markets first with Charleston and other areas to follow in the 2nd quarter of 2021.

About Wise Man Brewing LLC

Wise Man Brewing is a 15 BBL craft brewery and taproom that sits in the 90-year-old Angelo Brothers Building in downtown Winston-Salem. After an 18-month overhaul of the former wholesale store, Wise Man opened its doors to the community, bringing new life to the downtown landmark. The brewery has since seen thousands of visitors experience their ever-changing lineup of beers. The family friendly taproom is designed to allow friends old and new to gather and discover great beer together.

About Cold Craft Beverage Partners

Cold Craft Beverage Partners aspires to be the premier craft beverage distributor in the Southeast. Our business is turning people on to great craft liquid. We have some of the best partners in the business and a one-of-a-kind premium portfolio. Our relationships with our craft producers and retail partners is the key to our success. Cold Craft offers superior customer service by guaranteeing 100% cold-chain operations, hands-on education, and coordinated marketing activities. Formed in 2018, Cold Craft operates statewide in North Carolina and South Carolina.