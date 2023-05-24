Winding Path Brewing Company at Cosmic Café’s New Beer Garden on Scenic Schuylkill River

The Cosmic Café and Foundation has opened Waterworks Cider and Beer Garden to expand its food and beverage offerings along the Schuylkill River. The beer garden located at the Old Mill House at 1 Boathouse Row, hosts a range of local food trucks and brewers. It will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 4 PM – 10 PM, Saturdays 12 PM – 10 PM, and Sundays 12 PM – 9 PM. On Thursdays and Fridays Forte’s Fresh Burger Stop courtesy of Damon Forte will be on site and every day Frecon Farms will offer cider and Winding Path Brewing Company will be selling beers. Jamaican Ds food truck owned by Dave Dawes will be on site Saturday and Sunday. The Cosmic Café and this new beer garden will further the mission of the Cosmic Foundation which is to employ people with special needs. Cosmic owner Peg Botto is looking to grow the Foundation and open a health-conscious neighborhood establishment with upstairs apartments to teach not only marketable employment skills but also essential life skills to staff with special needs.

For More Information:

https://wwcidergarden.com