Willie’s Superbrew Launches Sparkling Pear & Cinnamon Hard Seltzer

BOSTON – Coming off their first place win as best hard seltzer at Fizz Fight, as voted by over 2,000 attendees, Willie’s Superbrew is continuing to innovate with the release of the first cold weather hard seltzer, Sparkling Pear & Cinnamon. Still light and refreshing like a hard seltzer, their new Pear & Cinnamon provides a delicious, warming option for fall and winter. As with all their Superbrews, this seasonal uses only real fruits and spices, with no artificial or “natural” flavors.

“We couldn’t be more excited to lead the hard seltzer market with not only the first seasonal hard seltzer, but the first one crafted for the cooler months.” Willie’s Superbrew CEO, Nico Enriquez says,“This category is exploding, but hard seltzers aren’t known for having exciting flavors. We always strive to do things differently, and creating a gloriously delicious fall flavor couldn’t be more fitting.”

Joining their existing lineup of delicious,fruit-forward, real fruit-centric flavors, Pear & Cinnamon provides a bold flavor with a hint of holiday spice, but remains light enough to be sessionable. “The sweet and spicy aroma of cinnamon hits first with faint vanilla notes,” Head of Production, Jack Delano, describes, “As you sip it, you notice the pear and cinnamon upfront in harmony. And finally, the vanilla rounds out the flavor profile.”

This limited release will be available through February.

About Willie’s Superbrew

Willie’s Superbrew is a hard seltzer blended with real fruit. It’s gluten free and low in carbs and calories, but we brew with thousands of pounds of real fruits and spices, meaning it’s bursting with real flavor. It’s a drink as unique and refreshing as its origin story. Because after all, there aren’t many places where a goat farmer and a young neuroscientist would meet, but apparently a beach on the Cape is one. Willie shared his ginger brew, and they started selling it at farmers’ markets. The rest is history.