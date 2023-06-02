Willie’s Superbrew Back on Shelves this Summer, Announces Mark Hegedus as CEO

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – Wille’s Superbrew is thrilled to announce its award-winning hard seltzers, offering consumers a range of innovative and delicious ready-to-drink brewed adult beverages, will be available at retail locations again this summer. The company is also pleased to announce the hiring of industry veteran Mark Hegedus as its Chief Executive Officer.

“We are excited to bring Willie’s Superbrew back to the market,” said Willie’s Superbrew Board Member Marcia Hooper. “Willie’s Superbrews are always made with real fruit and brewed with care and the time needed to develop their layered and full flavor. Superbrews remain gluten-free and lower in calories and sugar than many other hard seltzers on the market. Superbrews offers consumers a unique liquid with unmatched quality.”

Willie’s Superbrew will have two flavors available: the delicious Juicy Tangy Zesty – an award-winning ginger-lemon hard seltzer with a dash of turmeric – and the tropical Juicy Mango Tango – a superfruit hard seltzer brewed with real mango and passionfruit. The company has plans to release additional product lines and seasonal flavors to complement its flagship Superbrews in the coming months. All Superbrew beverages are made with high-quality ingredients and are gluten-free and vegan.

Willie’s Superbrew has hired Mark Hegedus as its CEO. Hegedus brings extensive experience in the beverage industry, having previously filled leadership positions at Untitled Art, Founders, Magic Hat, ABI’s Craft Collective, and Red Bull.

“I am thrilled to join the Willie’s Superbrew team and to lead this exciting venture,” said Hegedus. “I truly believe that Willie’s Superbrew has what it takes to stand out in the market today and to become an iconic product in the space.”

Willie’s Superbrew will be available in several New England states, with plans for rapid expansion to other east coast markets.

For more information about Willie’s Superbrew and its Juicy Tangy Zesty and Juicy Mango Tango beverages, visit www.superbrew.com. Also, follow the journey on Instagram for future updates and happenings at www.instagram.com/drinksuperbrew.

About Willie’s Superbrew

Willie’s Superbrew is an innovative flavor-first adult beverage business. Its Superbrews are brewed with craft and care. They are made with real fruit, gluten-free, and lower in calories and sugar than other leading hard seltzers. Willie’s Superbrew is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will be available in east coast states from Maine to Florida beginning in June 2023.