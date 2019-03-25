Wiley Roots to Release Slush Sour Beer Series

GREELEY, Colo. — Wiley Roots Brewing Company is kicking off the summer with the return of Slush, the brewery’s popular sour beer series, with a weekend launch party on April 12-14, 2019. The party includes limited to-go variants, on-site only variants, two frozen slushy machines, patio activities and a special food menu.

Last year, Wiley Roots introduced Slush as a fun summer seasonal that spoofed Sonic Drive-In’s famous slushy drinks. The brewery even shot three videos (bit.ly/wileyslush) that parodied their favorite Sonic commercials. The series was an instant success. Slush gained national attention last year, and the brewery hopes that they can build upon that success this year by expanding the series. When asked about the success of the Slush brand and the future of the beers in the series, Kyle Carbaugh, head brewer and co-owner, said that they: “wanted to create a sour beer series for everyone that wasn’t so damn serious. Last year we accomplished our goal. This year, we are taking things to the next level.”

Slush starts as a kettle soured golden ale, then a touch of creative fruit and adjuncts are added to create unique flavor combinations, delivering a beer that is full of flavor, mildly-acidic and incredibly refreshing. To kick off the season, Wiley Roots will host a weekend party on the patio and release a full line up of new beers, including Purple Slush, a sour ale with grape Kool-Aid; Blue Slush, a sour ale with blue raspberry Kool-Aid; Raspberry Limeade Slush, a sour ale with puréed raspberries and puréed limes; Double Cherry Limeade Slush, a sour ale with puréed sweet cherries and puréed limes; Slusholada, a sour ale with toasted coconut and puréed pineapple; Slusharita, a sour ale with puréed lemons, puréed oranges, puréed limes and sea salt; and Real Dill Slush, a sour ale with pickle brine from the Real Dill, in Denver, Colorado. Double Cherry Limeade Slush, Slusholada and Slusharita will all be served frozen from the brewery’s slushy machines.

Wiley Roots will also be introducing a brand new series of sour IPAs inspired by classic Tiki cocktails. The “Boat Drinks” series will debut with the introductory release of “Deck Shoes”, a Mai Tai inspired milkshake sour IPA made with puréed mandarin oranges, puréed pineapples, toasted coconut, and a dash of sweet cherries. This new series of beers showcases tropical fruits and spices, alongside a juicy and tart New England Style IPA base beer. For fans looking for non-sour beer, the brewery will also re-launch Beer Flavored Beer under the brand “Local Beer”, after receiving a letter from Benchmark Brewing Company in January over their right to promote and market beers under the “Beer Flavored Beer” brand. Local Beer is a German-style Helles lager made with pilsner malt, acidulated malt, and German hops.

Wiley Roots will be allocating kegs to last the entire weekend, but all cans to-go are first come, first served starting Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12 p.m.

About Wiley Roots Brewing Company

Wiley Roots Brewing Company believes beer should be unique, crafted from the highest quality ingredients, and brewed with a sense of responsibility to the craft and to the surrounding community. We believe that brewing craft beer is an art and that it should be grounded in the core values of honesty, integrity, hard work, and the belief in one’s ability to create and share. We are a small, independently owned brewery with a unique focus on mixed-culture, barrel aged, and spontaneous beers in downtown Greeley, Colorado. Our beers have been awarded medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2018 (Silver), 2017 (Gold), 2015 (Gold), 2013 (Bronze) and 2017 (Silver) at the Mazer Cup International. Wiley Roots Brewing Company was founded by Kyle Carbaugh and Miranda Carbaugh and opened in the summer of 2013.